Body Language Expert Praises Melania Trump Over Donald—Here’s Why!

Melania Trump just proved she’s indeed a boss lady as she stunned people with her confidence in a latest speech. The First Lady, who’s known for mostly being away from the limelight, hosted the 19th International Women of Courage Award Ceremony alongside guest speaker US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on April 1, 2025.

Despite hubby Donald Trump’s absence, she did not shy away from speaking upfront. She spoke about the incredible strength and resilience of women who are leading the charge in advocating for justice, equality, and positive change around the world.

As per the Irish Star, she also talked about her life and highlighted the fact that love has taught her to embrace forgiveness, inculcate empathy, and practice bravery.

Today, we celebrate courage—a strength that is rooted in love,” she added. Moreover, dressed in a flashy leopard print coat, she applauded the women who were the recipients of the award for their courage in advocating for human rights, ending violence, and promoting education.

Meanwhile, the audience was amazed by her heartfelt speech and body language expert Judi James took the opportunity to make notes of her behaviour. Surprisingly, Melania’s calm yet confident body language was in shocking contrast to her husband’s more dramatic, blunt, and heavy style of delivering talks.

“Melania’s brand is all about style, elegance, and a lack of drama,” said James. She said that Melania purposely made sure she had every ounce of attention in the room and, hence, let her words do the talking. James observed that Melania’s body language was modest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

“She plays her presence down during the speech. There are no knowing smiles or personal asides—she stays focused on the message,” she added. This award show, which Melania attends every year, marks her fifth time speaking in public. A few weeks ago, she was spotted speaking to a joint session of Congress on March 4, 2025.

In addition, Melania also took the opportunity and especially praised Georgiana Pascu, one of the recipients of the award. Georgiana, a champion of human rights for institutionalized children and adults with psychosocial and intellectual disabilities from Romania, exemplifies “love in action,” Melania said.

The former model’s confidence has seen a drastic improvement since her return to the White House for her second term. Usually she’s absent from public events since she stays in New York alongside her son Barron, a university student.

While insiders have claimed that she does not wish to take on the role of a traditional First Lady since her topmost priority is to be beside Barron, the tabloids still would not leave her alone.

Join @FLOTUS and @SecRubio as they honor the 2025 International Women of Courage Award recipients. Watch live! https://t.co/1eMFDnkoSt — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 1, 2025

From a series of absurd speculations of a potential divorce between Melania and President Donald Trump, which was fueled by her prolonged absence from public events, to reports stating that she does not like staying in Washington, DC, as her active friend circle resides in Palm Beach, it is intriguing and sad to see the media scrutiny she has to face being a public figure.

Hopefully, this fantastic speech will not only dismiss all the gossip surrounding Melania but also put an end to the speculation that she’s antisocial or uninterested in supporting her husband. Not only did she deliver the speech with the utmost conduct, but she also killed it while doing so—quite literally.