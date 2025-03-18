Does Melania Trump Secretly Influence The President’s Biggest Decisions? Insider Drops a Major Clue

Donald Trump is currently the most influential man on the planet. Hence there is always a race to prove who is most valuable to him.

Many people have placed Elon Musk as one of the people who puts ideas and thoughts in his head. However, a new book is proving that one of the closest people to the president is still his wife, Melania Trump.

Axios reporter Alex Isenstadt is among several writers who have written books on Donald Trump and his campaign. Alex’s book, Revenge, covers the 2024 election and tells several insider stories.

First Lady Melania Trump remains a ‘very valuable counselor’ for Donald Trump, Alex says. He also added that Trump frequently put his aides on loudspeaker when they called him late at night so Melania could join the conversation. He was talking during an interview with DailyMail’s Welcome to MAGAland podcast on Monday.

Alex also claims that it was Melania who asked her husband to not start tweeting just as his account was restored. At that time Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was his main opponent at the time. It was a rumor that Trump might write his first tweet about DeSantis. Alex added that Melania suggested to Trump that this move would “make him look small.”

NEW: @axiosalex dishes details on Melania’s influence over Trump on @DailyMail‘s MAGAland podcast ahead of the release of his tell-all book. @axios Listen to the episode here:https://t.co/fIiMZIPpX5 — Kelly Laco (@kelly_laco) March 17, 2025

Alex went ahead and added that Melania is also involved in styling Donald Trump. Since Melania has a background in fashion, she is aware of what would and would not look good on President Trump. However, the jury is still out on this statement.

Among many stories, the book Revenge also talks about how Melania decided to stay out of politics and keep a distance during the campaign. She has always placed Barron Trump at priority. During Trump’s first term, Barron was still very young and she wanted to keep attention away from him. She focused more on his well being and studies.

Similarly, during the campaign of 2024, Melania did not make any appearance until the end of the run. She focused more on getting Barron into NYU.

Melania Trump intends to remain the “primary decision maker” in Barron Trump’s life as he graduates from high school. Earlier this month, Melania turned down the RNC’s offer to make him a Florida delegate in an effort to keep him out of the political spotlight. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/6YIKOHmVWX — AF Post (@AFpost) May 17, 2024

According to a number of stories, Melania Trump divides her time between Florida and Washington, D.C., and has been limiting her visits to the White House since her husband’s return to power.

She attended Trump’s joint speech to Congress earlier this month and has only attended one public event since returning to the East Wing.

Melania “leads her own life and joins when appropriate in either place,” a source told People last month. Alex then added that it is well known that Melania dislikes becoming overly active in politics. However she occasionally attends donor events.

“Her scarcity creates value in many ways,” Isenstadt stated on MAGAland.

Melania Trump told Fox News’ Fox & Friends of her plans for the White House. She is ready to move in with her son, Barron, and to relaunch her Be Best initiative. The program, focused on promoting children’s well-being, will be a key focus of her role as first lady. pic.twitter.com/w7TubPcTSa — Martin Barillas (@BarillasMartin) January 14, 2025

Given that Melania Trump isn’t as present, it’s very appealing for donors to want to be near her when she attends an event. Trump is constantly in the public eye and has news conferences every day. However, she attracts a lot of attention when she is present. And I believe she is aware of that.

However, this book is not getting the response Alex may have hoped for. Not only Left but Trump’s own supporters are skeptical of it.

Trump’s campaign-related books have been devalued by his supporters and advisors, who say they contain fabrications to boost sales.

Happy pub day eve to @axiosalex (Alex Isenstadt).

His book, “Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power,” comes out tomorrow. https://t.co/EU7NHTZ6N9 — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) March 17, 2025

“These fictional works should either be recycled into tissue paper or go in the bargain bin of the fantasy section of a discount bookstore.”

On Tuesday, March 18, Isenstadt’s book Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power will be available for purchase.