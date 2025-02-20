Has Donald Trump Been Taking Advantage of Melania Trump?

Melania and Donald Trump‘s relationship is a tale of fascination and complexity. Given their high-profile status and contrasting personalities, their marriage often comes under public scrutiny. The couple has an age difference of 24 years but it has never stopped Melania from standing up for herself in front of Donald Trump.

Their marriage of 20 years hasn’t been devoid of spicy rumors. A report by Mirror also labelled their marriage “odd” while citing all the awkward and hard-to-digest things that happen between them. From sleeping in separate bedrooms within the White House to Melania renegotiating her Prenup, details of their relationship are as shocking as it gets.

However, there is one incident when Donald Trump reportedly tried to embarrass his wife to fulfil his own agenda. In 2023, an audio was leaked online where it was revealed that Trump once asked his wife to parade around in a bikini in front of “other guys”.

In the recording obtained by Australia’s 60 Minutes, billionaire donor Anthony Pratt made shocking revelations about Trump. Pratt serves as the executive chairman of Visy Industries and Pratt Industries. He is reportedly also the paying member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Recalling his interaction with the Trumps at a dinner party, Pratt revealed that Donald Trump told him, “I asked Melania to walk around the pool in a bikini so all the other guys could get a look at what they were missing.”

To Trump’s bizarre request, Melania Trump replied, “I’ll do that when you walk around with me in your bikini,” as per Business Insider.

If the recording is believed to be true, it hints that for the POTUS, his relationship with Melania is purely transactional. However, over the years, Melania has learned how to handle Trump. Putting an end to their relationship isn’t on cards for them, and therefore, the first lady uses her “snappy” sense of humor to deal with him.

A source revealed that Melania’s response to Trump’s request of parading in bikini was “completely consistent” with her personality.

“She’s never shy about speaking her mind and responding to the former president exactly how she feels. She’d never just sit silently and be a punch line,” said R. Couri Hay to Business Insider. Hay is a society publicist and acquaintance of Melania Trump who further revealed, “Melania is not shy about speaking up, especially to her husband and he likes her spunky attitude.”

This is the best thing about Melania. She carries a strong sense of individuality, separate from her husband’s status. Even though her husband is currently the most influential person in America right now (and even globally), she never hesitates to stand up against him. In an interview with Fox News, she once said, “I have my own thoughts. I have my own ‘yes’ and ‘no’.”

The FLOTUS acknowledged that she doesn’t always agree with what Donald Trump says or does. Despite being 24 years younger than him, she also gives him her suggestions whenever necessary. However, she said, “Sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t. But that’s okay.”