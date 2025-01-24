This Insider Scoop About Donald and Melania Trump’s Sleeping Habits Will Definitely Leave You Shocked!

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were seen sharing a rare moment of affection at the Inauguration ceremony held at the United States Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on January 20.

To those unaware, at the event, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. All eyes were glued on the President and the First Lady as they leaned into one another and shared a brief kiss, though their lips barely touched, making it a talking point for days to come.

Trump held his wife’s hand and danced with her at the military ball. Videos of the couple have been going viral since then where they can be seen talking and smiling throughout their dance performance.

Amid the recent PDA, a shocking detail about the couple has surfaced online, revealing their unusual sleeping pattern. An insider has disclosed that Donald and Melania Trump don’t sleep in the same room.

This revelation came about when biographer Mary Jordan interviewed a White House staff member. It was then that she discovered that both Donald and Melania live their individual lives.

Mary said, “Love is complicated and, as they say, Trump love is complicated,” as reported by Tyla.

The author pointed out that though they live under the same roof, they barely spend time together.

She said, “They spend a shocking amount of time physically apart. I don’t know any couple that spends as much time apart.”

The White House has a total of 132 rooms and 35 bathrooms. Just like the President, the First Lady too has access to all these rooms and yet she rarely goes to the West Wing. CNN correspondent Kate Bennett, in her book Free, Melania, also stated that the First Lady has a separate bedroom of her own.

The New York Times, in an excerpt from her book, revealed that Donald Trump sleeps in a master bedroom on the second floor, while Melania stays on the third floor, in a two-room suite.

Melania also has a spa and a separate “glam room” where she gets her makeup and hair done. Mary says, “She likes to be isolated. She is a loner. He is a loner. They’re perfectly happy to be separated.”

A recent report also suggested that Donald and Melania Trump don’t get along when it comes to their respective parenting styles. While Donald Trump seems eager to bring Barron to the limelight, Melania’s body language suggests that she is still very protective of her 18-year-old son, as per the Irish Star.

But no matter how twisted their relationship may look to others, the two undoubtedly share a solid bond. The duo got married in 2005 and celebrated their 20th anniversary on January 22, 2025, two days after Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

Mary Jordan further revealed that the first call Donald Trump often makes after a speech or rally is to his wife. On the other hand, Melania also remains on her toes as she juggles between her roles as a doting First Lady, a wife, and a mother.

In a chat with Fox News, she said, “I have my own thoughts. I have my own ‘yes’ and ‘no’.”

She added that she doesn’t always agree with what Donald Trump says or does “and that’s okay”. Melania was also candid in that she often gives her advice to Donald Trump.

“Sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t. But that’s okay,” she said with a smile.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump certainly don’t get to spend much time together, mostly owing to the responsibilities they shoulder. Nevertheless, their commitment to each other and making their marriage work seems solid.