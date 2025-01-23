Donald Trump And Melania ‘Clash’ Over One Thing And It Has To Do With Barron

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump made a splash at the inauguration ceremony held at the United States Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC, on Monday, January 20. The newly elected president walked hand-in-hand with the first lady and even shared a kiss. Their only son, Barron Trump also made waves with his presence at the event. He wore a dark-tailored suit and styled it with an American flag lapel pin. Barron, 18, was seen waving at the crowd and giving polite smiles throughout the event.

Though the Trump family is busy celebrating their return to the White House, an expert has noticed some clash between Melania and Donald Trump. And, it has everything to do with their dashing son.

A recent report by Irish Star claims that the duo don’t get along when it comes to parenting style. Judi James, a body language expert has noticed the conflict between Donald and Melania, which suggests differences in their parenting style.

The recent appearances of Donald, Melania and Barron at the inauguration helped Judi notice what the portal claims a “clash”. Judi points out Donald Trump’s eagerness to bring Barron to the limelight while Melania’s body language hints that she is protective of her teenage son.

Judi told Irish Star, “Trump’s body language signals with his son Barron suggest that he is a bit of a ‘Lion King’ papa, proudly presenting the boy to the world while hinting he is a chip off the old block.” She has also noticed that Donald Trump prefers to keep his son closer “clutching both his shoulders in a gesture of pride and endorsement.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Pointing out Melania’s motherly instinct of safeguarding Barron, Judi explains, “While Melania’s envelopment and support gesture suggests a more protective and nurturing approach, with her arms wrapped around her son as he leans forward.”

Well, this clash is often seen among parents who have different approaches of handling their children. Even though Melania is protective of Barron, it’s time for her to loosen her grip. Barron has reportedly moved to New York to live on campus at his college in New York University. Meanwhile, he is also making headlines after the newly elected president signed an order on the first day at White House, fulfilling his campaign promise to end citizenship rights for children born in the US, irrespective of their parent’s immigration status.

HUGE Immigration News! The birthright citizenship executive order Trump signed today means children of non-citizens or non-permanent residents will not be US citizens. Children of Indians who are in the 100+yr green card wait WILL NOT be US citizens. Applies from Feb 20, 2025. pic.twitter.com/sVGH1GjMPG — Deedy (@deedydas) January 21, 2025

The order titled ‘Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship’ will come into force from February 20 onwards. This makes people wonder if Barron will lose his birthright citizenship since Melania is of Slovenian origin. The answer is, no! Barron will not lose his American citizenship. This is because the new order says that at least one parent must be an American citizen or a green card holder. Donald Trump is a US citizen by birth while Melania, the first lady, holds green card since 2001.