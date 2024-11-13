INQUISITR.COM / Politics

Melania Trump Was Once Accused of Hiding Family’s 'Nefarious Activities': "She Remained Silent..."

By Suchitra B
Updated On : 21:31 PST, Nov 12, 2024
Melania Trump looks on during President Donald J. Trump's address to the crowd for the opening ceremony of the 100th annual Veterans Day Parade. (Cover Image Source: Ira L. Black/Getty Images)

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former top advisor to Melania Trump, revealed alarming information about the former First Lady's alleged shady behind-the-scenes actions. Wolkoff accused Melania of burying 'her family's nefarious activities,' as reported by Nicki Swift. As a former model who rose to prominence, Melania has experienced many significant challenges in her life, but none quite match the drama that emerged from her time in the White House. 

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla
Melania Trump meets with teen age children to discuss the dangers of youth vaping at the White House on October 09, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Now a vocal opponent of the Trump family, Wolkoff initially worked for and was friends with Melania during the first year of her husband Donald Trump's administration, as per Newsweek. On December 4, the former advisor responded to a social media post by political commentator, Geraldo Rivera, criticizing him for creating 'excuses' for the former First Lady, who she claimed 'knowingly LIES and covers up her family's nefarious activities.'

 

Wolkoff asserted that Melania had abstained from relaying the truth to the American people. "There is NO whitewash for Melania," she wrote, adding, "She remained SILENT as I was falsely defamed, sued, and criminally investigated (she knowingly and admitted on recording that I served truthfully and honorably) but said NOTHING to the people of AMERICA who deserve the TRUTH!!!" She also stated that a memorial visit for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter that Melania partook in was just for publicity. "Melania made this service a photo-op for herself, instead of handling her appearance with dignity and humility," she slammed on X.

 

Wolkoff and Melania's friendship soured after a controversy ensued that involved the funds used for Donald's 2017 inauguration. Wolkoff accused the Trump Organization of being 'directly involved' in the former President's inaugural committee's $107 million spending, alleging that the money was used to pay off business-related debts. She further discussed her 15-year relationship with the First Lady and her departure from the White House in her 2020 book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady. As the work hit the shelves, Wolkoff was sued by the Trump administration's Justice Department, which claimed the former staffer had violated a formal nondisclosure agreement.

 

Additionally, Wolkoff provided details about Melania and Donald's marriage, characterizing it as transactional. "She has stood by him and will continue to stand by him because she is just like him," she told The Washington Post in November 2023. "It's a completely transactional marriage for both. She knew exactly who she married and warned him that all his secrets would come out if he ran for president."

 

One of the most shocking incidents of Melania's time as First Lady happened in October 2020 when Wolkoff leaked tapes that were covertly recorded. It featured the former supermodel making candid remarks about her husband and her responsibilities in the White House. Melania was heard saying, "They say I’m complicit. I’m the same as him, I support him. I don’t say enough I don’t do enough where I am."

