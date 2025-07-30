Melania Ditches Another Trump Outing—And Everyone is Blaming Barron for It

Ever since Donald Trump took office for the second time, Melania‘s absence from key moments has had people talking. Reportedly, the FLOTUS has spent just two weeks in the White House since January. Time and again her absence has raised questions. The First Couple’s state of marriage is being questioned too. Now, after their latest move, the buzz has only gone louder.

Once more time, Melania Trump chose to sit out one of her husband’s high-profile trips, and people have questions. Obviously. While Donald Trump spent a few days across the pond, mingling with European leaders and finally cutting the ribbon on his long-awaited golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland, the First Lady was noticeably absent. And no, she didn’t miss the cringe-worthy moment when Trump slipped into a Sean Connery impersonation. She simply didn’t go.

Why Melania didn’t care to join him on his trip to Scotland !!? She knows he’s on Jeffery Epstein list !! pic.twitter.com/UmqI3XMPRB — M. Smile : ) (@Marose111) July 28, 2025

It’s not the first time Melania has skipped one of these trips, and honestly, who could blame her? She’s never shown much interest in golf, and that seemed to be the main reason for this particular visit. Still, eyebrows were raised. It was a quick trip. Why wouldn’t she just tag along?

Speculation ran wild online. One user on X (formerly Twitter) didn’t hesitate to suggest trouble in paradise: maybe their marriage is on the rocks. Given how often Donald Trump has publicly embarrassed Melania, it’s not exactly a stretch.

But others had a different theory, one that brought their son, Barron Trump, into the spotlight. “She’s with Barron, getting him ready to go back to college, in NYC,” one X user posted. “Just like a lot of other parents/families all over the world.”

That explanation might make sense on the surface. After all, Barron is heading off to college, and it’s a big transition. But not everyone was buying it. The same person who hinted the marriage was over didn’t think Barron’s college prep was reason enough for Melania to skip the trip.

MELANIA denies rumors about her son; The FIRST LADY issued a statement through her communications director, Nicholas Clemens, who said: “Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any claim that he or anyone on his behalf applied is completely false.”

👏👏#OnlyMelania #MelaniaTrump pic.twitter.com/7gmurypRYa — ONLY MELANIA (@OnlyMelaniaTR) May 28, 2025

They argued that Barron is 19 now, technically an adult, and shouldn’t need his mom hovering over every detail. That take, though, makes it sound like Barron can’t do anything for himself, which seems unfair. Even so, he somehow ended up catching flak for his mom’s choice to stay home.

To be fair, Melania and Barron’s relationship has always been a bit intense. She’s often described as a helicopter parent, and now that Barron is grown and heading to NYU, her involvement can come off as… a little much. Still, it’s clear they’re close. Melania spent much of her time as First Lady living a quiet, even isolated life, and that same sense of solitude seems to have followed Barron into young adulthood. Attending NYU with Secret Service agents shadowing him in class doesn’t exactly help with making friends.

Whether Melania missed the trip to help Barron settle in or for her own reasons, one thing seems clear. The decision was, of course hers. And blaming her son for it? That’s just not fair. Melania is a grown woman, just like Barron is now an young adult. And she’s more than capable of choosing when she wants to travel, and when she doesn’t.