Melania Trump’s Past Ties Her To Jeffrey Epstein Revealed—How Close Was the First Lady To Him Before She Met Trump?

Melania Trump may not have been a big name in the modelling circuit, but apparently she was interesting enough to be a part of Epstein’s circle. This explosive claim has been made by none other than Michael Wolff, Donald Trump’s Biographer.

In a recent interview, Wolfe has claimed that Melania Trump was quite an active member of Jeffrey Epstein’s circle and he knew her well enough through shared modelling connections. This interview and alleged claim have now brought that light on Melania and Epstein’s relationship.

According to Wolff, Paolo Zampolli introduced Melania and Epstein. Paolo was a modeling agent who had ties with both Epstein and Donald Trump.

Wolff further claims that it was Epstein who suggested that Trump first had ‘sleep with’ Melania aboard his private jet, which was called the “Lolita Express.”

These claims clash with Melania Trump’s re-telling of her meeting with Trump. In her 2024 memoir Melania, she wrote that she met Trump at New York City’s Kit Kat Klub. There is no mention of Epstein being involved.

She has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s role in their initial encounter. She has also rejected the allegations that linked her to Epstein in any way.

Both accounts are fundamentally different in how she entered Trump’s orbit.

Trump and Melania's relationship is icky close to Epstein. The couple met in 1998 after Trump's pal Paola Zampolli sponsored Melania's immigration to the US in 1996. Zamplolli, a model agent, got her a EB-1 visa.

Wolff’s claims are all about Epstein’s Role in progressing Melania’s modelling career. He has emphasized that her entry into the modeling world and her career progression are all because of her connections with Epstein and Trump. She was introduced to these two early in her career.

Zampolli also helped Melania move to the US. This has been confirmed by a few people in Melania’s circle. Considering Zampolli was a key figure who tied Melania to the other two men.

Trump and Epstein’s relationship goes far beyond Melania’s involvement and has been recorded for over a decade.

Melania when Zampolli first brought her to NYC. This is the apartment in Union Square where he set her up, and her photographer roommate, Matthew Arabian. Melania knew Epstein before she knew Trump.

Melania knew Epstein before she knew Trump. -This is Paolo Zampolli,… pic.twitter.com/17SOEyjGLV — Albert Bishai (@annunakkki) July 19, 2025

There were several pictures and videos of two powerful men of New York together, and flight logs of Epstein flights also prove that Trump has flown on his plane several times. These are the proof that not only did Trump and Epstein know each other and spend time in each other’s company, but also had a very public friendship between the early 1990s and early 2000s.

Trump has also acknowledged knowing Epstein for 15 years. He has described him as “a terrific guy” in a 2002 interview from New York Magazine. It is said that in 2004, while Trump and Epstein were competing for the same Palm Beach estate, their relationship turned sour and they went their own ways.

Trump claims he was never on Epstein's plane. That is false according to Epstein's own flight logs. In fact Melania Trump is also on the flight logs with the kids.

Just as Wolff has come out with his version of events with proof and evidence, it has raised questions about how deep Epstein’s ties ran into the elite circles of New York.

There are several contradictory narratives. There is Melania’s side of the story, which rejects the idea of Epstein’s involvement in her meeting with Trump, and then there are Wolff’s Epstein tapes. These show two different versions- personal recollection and social histories.

Though one can not say which story will remain in public memory, it is clear that Trump can not escape Epstein so easily. It is now not only his friendship with Epstein but his involvement in two of Trump’s marriages that raises the question of how deep their friendship runs and how far the resident will go to deny the very visual evidence.

Mounting political pressure over the unresolved Epstein investigation, interest in Melania Trump’s true introduction into Donald Trump’s life is far from over.