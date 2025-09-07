Melania Comes to Donald Trump’s Rescue During Media Interaction – Netizens Ask, “Is He Going Deaf?”

At a tech dinner at the White House that was supposed to be all about AI with Silicon Valley’s top dogs present, the attention again turned on Donald Trump. Not too shocking, right? The 79-year-old president looked lost when a journalist asked about possibly calling Vladimir Putin. So he leaned over to Melania and whispered, “What?” like he hadn’t caught it.

Then, Melania played the translator’s part and repeated the question for him.

The moment, captured on video, went viral in just a few hours. Some were impressed with Melania’s jumping in like that, calling it “coordination.” But of course, others weren’t so lovely. Someone on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Time for a hearing device. This has been happening quite a bit lately.” And another person laughed a little, saying that if just repeating words is now seen as “beautiful,” then the president’s standard has gone down a bit more than they thought.

And this isn’t random. Donald Trump has had many moments where he’s missed words, talked muffled, and had to ask people to repeat themselves, like when you’re at a noisy party and can’t hear. And now, with all these rumors about his health flying around, it’s starting to seem like maybe there’s more to it than just a bad day.

Polls already have many saying they’re nervous. In July 2024, ABC reported that more than 60% of voters thought Donald Trump might be too old for another term. Plus, there was the assassination attempt in Butler, PA. After someone took a shot at him, many were worried. He tried to play it cool, but the blood on his mug and that scar on his ear were tough to ignore.

Now, let’s talk about the present. That “What?” moment from Thursday night’s shindig has everyone whispering. Was it just cause he’s ageing, or maybe the ear issues from the shooting are still there? Or could there be something else we don’t know about?

This is so cute. President Trump doesn’t hear the reporters question clearly, so Melania repeats it to him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/91fojF2X0W — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) September 5, 2025

Add in the bruises he had on his hands, the chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), and the rumors about potential strokes. It’s starting to paint a concerning picture. And Donald Trump’s nephew, Fred Trump III, has been saying the former may have dementia like his dad. But the White House keeps saying he’s in excellent health. They’re not giving us much to go on regarding medical records, though.

Critics note that Donald Trump’s recent speeches have made it seem like he’s lost his train of thought. We have also seen that his verbal skills have been all over the place, with more moments where he goes off on a rant and uses swear words than in his 2016 campaign. Those moments when he can’t hear reporters asking questions make it clear that he is not as sharp as he used to be.

Still, his supporters usually intervene to support him, saying that these little mistakes are just being overblown or that people are twisting things. To them, Melania giving him a little nudge was like getting each other’s backs in marriage.

No, but he’s going deaf pic.twitter.com/EgojfQa1Pa — Did Donald Trump Die Today? (@DidDTrumpDie) September 5, 2025

But for people who aren’t sure about him, is he cut out for almost four more years of this? So now, every time a journalist throws a question at him, everyone’s eyes will surely be on Melania…not for Donald Trump’s answer, but to check if she needs to repeat it!