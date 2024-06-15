Melania and Ivanka Trump Strengthen Bond Amid Donald Trump's Criminal Conviction

The Trump family has always been a source of fascination, both for their political influence and their complex interpersonal dynamics. However, recent developments suggest a shocking twist in their relationships, specifically between Melania Trump and her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump. Historically, the relationship between Melania and Ivanka has been fraught with tension.

During Donald Trump’s presidency, reports indicated that the two women were indulged in a constant power struggle. Ivanka, who held an official role in the administration, was seen as attempting to encroach upon the traditional duties of the First Lady, which Melania found unacceptable. This cold war was solidified by Melania’s infamous 'I Really Don’t Care. Do U?' jacket, which was reportedly a dig at Ivanka.

However, the recent criminal conviction of the Republican frontrunner appears to have revamped the dynamics within the Trump household. According to sources, this challenging period has “brought the entire family closer together than they have ever been.” It is speculated that Melania and Ivanka have begun to mend their strained relationship, finding common ground in their mutual support for the former president.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by M. Von Holden

As per Vanity Fair, the source further remarked, “This includes a thaw in the sometimes chilly and tense relationship between Melania and Ivanka. The entire family including all Trump’s children, and their [significant others, including Don Jr.’s fiancee] Kimberly Guilfoyle are all circling the wagons. The family is using Trump Tower’s secret garage entrance and the elevator that takes them with no stops, directly to his penthouse. Words of support have overridden any past tension as the family comes together. The family has closed ranks and is behind the campaign. Friends say they haven’t seen the family on the same page like this since his inauguration years ago.”

The trial and subsequent conviction have undoubtedly taken an emotional toll on the Trump family. Donald has confessed, “She’s [Melania] fine, but I think it’s very hard for her…in many ways, it’s tougher on [the family] than it is me.” Whereas, in an interview, Stormy Daniels (star witness in the hush-money case) suggested to Melania, “I don’t know what their agreement may or may not be, but Melania needs to leave him. Not because of what he did with me or other women, but because he is a convicted felon. It’s been proven he is abusive. He was found liable for sexual assault and tax fraud and is now a criminal. He’s neither Teflon Don nor Teflon Con anymore,” as reported by Page Six.

With his sentence hearing scheduled for July 11, four days before the Republican convention in Milwaukee, where he would be officially announced as the presidential candidate; the family's unity will likely be put to the test. Some suggest that this period of crisis could further solidify former First Lady Melania’s bond with Ivanka and the rest of the family, having stayed by her husband's side despite the alleged affair with Daniels.