Melania and Donald Trump Sleep in Separate Bedrooms but Share an Unlikely Bond Reveals Book

Former president Donald Trump and his wife Melania share an 'ultra-complicated' love marriage. A book titled The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump by The Washington Post journalist, Mary Jordan, revealed rare insights into the power couple's relationship. “I don’t know any couple that spends as much time apart. They are often in the same building, but nowhere near each other. She rarely goes into the West Wing. She doesn’t like to golf. She has her own little spa. She likes to be isolated. She is a loner. He is a loner. They’re perfectly happy to be separated," Jordan wrote.

According to Jordan, who conducted in-depth interviews with numerous White House employees, housekeepers, and other people who had close access to them, the couple slept in separate bedrooms across their residences, The Guardian reported. But don't be fooled, the couple allegedly has an unbreakable bond. Jordon detailed, “She’s the first call he makes after a speech or rally because he trusts her– he doesn’t trust many people– and she watches on TV. So, they have a very unusual relationship, but there is a bond there– they have a deal, right from the beginning. He loves himself, he loves his job, he’s got his own life, and he spends a lot of time apart from her. And she’s absolutely fine with that.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Win McNamee

Deeming the former First Lady very reclusive, Jordan wrote, “In three decades as a correspondent working all over the world, I have often written about the reluctant and the reclusive, including the head of a Mexican drug cartel and a Japanese princess, but nothing compared to trying to understand Melania." She added, “[Melania] was always in the news, one of the most recognized faces around the world, and I couldn’t find basic information about her. A photographer said to me, ‘She’s like a ghost. Everyone knows her but nobody does.’” Jordan shared, “She had a pretty modest upbringing, and when she arrived in New York she was around all these extremely rich people, and it was...a friend said...like she had just taken a big old eraser and there was nothing before.”

Discussing the Republican leader's lifestyle the journalist-turned-author stated, "Trump didn’t drink, didn’t do drugs, and didn’t demand much. He just wanted a gorgeous woman in the photo so that he could be in the paper, and then he would go literally back to work...Donald Trump was a different person in the 1990s. There were actually quite a lot of women who were after him. He wasn’t in politics. He was charming and fun, not the divisive, polarizing person we know now, and if you were a model, they said he was so much better than the other older rich guys following around models.”