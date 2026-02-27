Megyn Kelly Revives Creepy Bill Clinton Photo Amid Hillary Clinton’s Epstein Deposition Drama

Former Fox News reporter Megyn Kelly, set the internet on fire by revealing a ‘creepy’ old photo of former President Bill Clinton, especially in the midst of a tense week for the Clinton family.

Taking to her YouTube podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, the 55-year-old shared the decades-old image of Bill Clinton while speaking to Tucker Carlson. The image comes to the spotlight in the wake of Hillary Clinton beginning her deposition over alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The 78-year-old began her closed-door testimony to members of Congress at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Westchester County, New York, near the Clintons’ home. At the same time, Kelly exposed the photo, which was allegedly taken in 1999 at The Bombay Club.

“It’s the means by which he is controlled by others – and that’s really the story…”@TuckerCarlson on how Bill Clinton’s creepiness relates to Jeffrey Epstein’s control of the powerful. Watch and download: https://t.co/F96HgI8fyu pic.twitter.com/iB9qqT6mgj — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) February 26, 2026

Clinton’s image showed him standing close to two of Kelly’s friends, Meg Florence and Abby Rittman, who were about 20 years old at the time and had just graduated from college. At the time of the image, Clinton had just gone through impeachment proceedings over the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Meanwhile, Kelly revealed on her podcast, how Clinton “went over to their table, they were there with a bunch of guys too, introduced himself before you know it, he wanted pictures.” She alleged that in the image, Clinton appeared to be looking down the chest of Florence, while his hand was placed on Rittman.

“He is looking down the chest of my friend, Meg Florence, and that’s my other friend in the foreground, Abby Rittman. He’s basically got his hand on her side b—,” Kelly shared. “He’s like in the middle of the restaurant looking down my one friend’s blouse with his other friend creepily high on the side of Abby Ripman. They were like 20.”

Kelly clarified, “They were just graduating college. He was still president. It was 1999. I’m not saying this is a crime. I’m just saying not chastised at all as a result of Lewinsky.” Bill Clinton had not publicly responded to Megyn Kelly’s claims about the photograph.

However, his wife is facing sharp questions from Republican lawmakers during her Jeffrey Epstein deposition. Meanwhile, the session at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Westchester County became chaotic after Representative Lauren Boebert reportedly took a photo inside the private hearing and shared it.

In a closed-door House Oversight deposition, Hillary Clinton denied any knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and said she’s “100% confident” Bill Clinton knew nothing. She stated the connection ended years before Epstein’s crimes became public.#HillaryClinton #BillClinton… pic.twitter.com/CjuKP094Fj — Geo Frontline (@geofrontlinetv) February 27, 2026

Since photography during closed-door congressional testimony is not allowed, Clinton’s lawyers asked for a pause in the proceedings, as the image went viral on social media. However, the session resumed about an hour late, with the deposition being recorded.

So far, questions have been raised about the Clintons’ own past connections to Epstein, since Hillary Clinton received a $20,000 donation from Epstein in 1999 for Democratic fundraising efforts. Even Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who’s serving a 20-year prison sentence, attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010.

The 78-year-old was also asked about conspiracy theories like “Pizza-gate” and UFOs. Pizza-gate is the online theory that claimed a child abuse ring was being run out of a Washington pizza restaurant. While Clinton denied any association with Epstein, she accused Republicans of trying to distract people from Donald Trump’s alleged ties to the late financier.