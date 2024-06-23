Meghan Markle Was Allegedly 'Irritated' That Victoria Beckham Enjoyed More 'Wealth' and 'Fame'

The Beckhams boast of a staggering $514 million in wealth together with Victoria Beckham's net worth alone standing at $450 million. A newly released book by former BBC journalist Tom Bower claims that Meghan Markle was 'irritated' with Victoria's 'wealth' and 'status'. The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power states, “She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts, and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess.”

Bower explained: “In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame. As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order.” The bombshell book claims Meghan thought she was higher on the social hierarchy than the Beckhams since being part of the royal family but was soon disappointed to learn that Victoria had a higher net worth and level of ranking in society.

As per the UK Mirror, according to Bower, the renowned families' relationship began to show signs of strain in 2018. While the Beckhams were invited to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, they were not included in the wedding feast. He adds that when Prince William and Kate Middleton were invited to Brooklyn Beckham's wedding instead of the Sussexes, it was evident in the spring of last year that their friendship was failing. Bower went on to state further that their once close bond, Victoria went to great lengths to become friends with the Duchess of Sussex again, even though the ex-royal "put on airs" when they first met. As per the biography, Victoria graciously provided Meghan with advice on the finest beauty places in London. However, the Duchess later accused the former Spice Girl of leaking intimate information to the press.

As per The Independent, Bower claimed that after the former Suits actress became a resident at Kensington Palace “a member of Victoria’s staff offered Harry’s fiancé advice on the best facials and hairdressing in London.” As per the book, Victoria once politely turned down the soon-to-be Duchess' request for free clothing and handbags from her brand since it went against Palace policy, the offer was “vetoed by the Palace for being against their rules.” Following a private journey to Los Angeles, Meghan is said to have remained at the Beckhams' Beverly Hills house, taking advantage of their generosity. “Her excuse was to avoid the paparazzi. At no cost, all her needs were secretly provided for by the Beckhams’ staff,” Bower wrote. “If there was a hint that Meghan was taking advantage of her new status, the Beckhams pushed their gripes aside.”

“Ever since the World Cup bid in 2010, the two had enjoyed a good relationship,” Bower wrote. “For the Sussexes, who were already complaining about their unequal status and wealth compared to the Cambridges, the sight of Becks with William was annoying,” the book also claims that the Sussexes did not enjoy watching the Beckhams and Prince William together. After the claim that the Beckhams had given journalists access to information on the Sussexes, which left David "bloody furious," an anonymous insider told The Daily Mail that a reconciliation was "unlikely." The source said, "David and Victoria went to Meghan and Harry's wedding and were very supportive when Meghan arrived in the UK. Any making-up now is so unlikely."