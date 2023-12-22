Former President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump has attacked him with substantial proof that could cost him millions.

Mary, a psychologist, said in her Substack newsletter The Good In Us that she provided the lawyers for Ruby Freeman, a former Georgia election worker, and her daughter Shaye Moss with "evidence" of Trump's verbal abuse of them around 23 times, per Raw Story. A Washington, DC, jury recently fined Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former attorney, about $150 million for making disparaging remarks about Freeman and Moss after the 2020 election. "I have proof that shows Donald repeated the same lies Giuliani was just fined $148,000,000 for spreading," she wrote.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

The former president had claimed that the mother-daughter poll workers had eliminated ten times as many votes as he would have needed to win the state. With a margin of less than 12,000 votes in favor of Biden, the Georgia outcome was the closest of the entire 2020 presidential contest.

In a recorded audio tirade on his podcast on December 4, 2020, Giuliani said that election officials had set up "a phony excuse of a water-main break" to clear space for observers, and he suggested that "these people should all go to jail... for a long time," per Newsweek. On December 5, 2020, during a rally in Valdosta, Georgia, Trump restated Giuliani's assertions that a fake water main break had occurred so the vote processing center could be cleared.

NEWS: I have documented evidence of Donald defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. It could cost him hundreds of MILLIONS.



Rudy is facing a $148 million judgment. What about Donald? 👇



At a rally in Valdosta, Georgia, Donald showed the rally crowd a video of Lady Ruby Freeman… pic.twitter.com/bG2n8ga0ox — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 20, 2023

Mary Trump said on her Substack that Trump then showed the audience a video purported to show Freeman and Moss participating in election fraud. "So, if you just take the crime of what those Democrat workers were doing — by the way, there was no water main break," the then-president told the crowd after the clip was played. "You know, they said there was no water main break. That's 10 times more than I need to win this state, 10 times more. It is 10 times, maybe more than that, but it is 10 times more because we lost by a very close number."

Mary then brought out a taped conversation in which Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and then-President Trump discussed Ruby Freeman's name eighteen times. She included an image of Trump's Jan. 4, 2023, Truth Social post, in which he once more disparaged Ruby and her daughter. "Don't forget that Ruby Freeman, her daughter, and all others were used out of the voter count room in Georgia because of a big 'WATER MAIN BREAK'..."

Mary hopes her uncle sees his impending doom. "Lady Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss deserve every bit of justice that’s coming their way... and the perpetrators of the defamation against them, including Donald Trump, need to be held accountable," she writes. "Giuliani is already at the tail end of the 'finding out' phase—let’s make sure Donald Trump is next."

I have documented evidence of Donald defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. It could cost him hundreds of MILLIONS!



Celebration is over at my place! Come subscribe to my newsletter, the link is in my bio! I’m only 417 away from 138,000 and you can help me hit my goal! pic.twitter.com/tQf4GT6RxG — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 21, 2023

