Rudy Giuliani Faces A New Lawsuit From Georgia Election Workers Following A $148 Million Victory

Following their recent triumph in securing a $148 million jury verdict against Rudy Giuliani, former New York Mayor, for ruining their reputations, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss have taken legal action once more. Just days after their successful verdict, they initiated a new lawsuit against Giuliani on a Monday. This fresh legal pursuit aims not only to seek redress but also to obtain an injunction preventing Giuliani from persisting in defaming them and further harming their reputations. The lawsuit was a direct response to comments made by Giuliani both during and immediately after the trial, prompting allegations of continued defamation.

In the aftermath of the jury's decision awarding substantial sums to Freeman and Moss for defamation and emotional distress, Giuliani announced his intentions to appeal the verdict. Freeman received $16,171,000 for defamation and $20 million for emotional distress, while Moss was granted $16,998,000 for defamation and $20 million for emotional distress. However, in this latest legal pursuit, Freeman and Moss are not pursuing monetary damages. Instead, their focus is on seeking coverage for attorneys' fees and the costs associated with the lawsuit. Their testimony during the trial was emotionally charged, shedding light on how the propagated conspiracy theories had significantly disrupted their lives.

US District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington held Giuliani accountable in August for defaming Freeman and Moss, ruling that his promotion of false allegations accusing them of tampering with ballot counting was detrimental. Subsequently, a jury trial ensued to ascertain the extent of damages owed to the plaintiffs. Despite repeatedly expressing his intention to testify publicly, Giuliani chose not to take the stand during the damages trial. Furthermore, as reported by Yahoo News, immediately following the verdict, Giuliani stood outside the courthouse unapologetically affirming that he had no regrets about his actions.

During an emotionally charged span of two days, Freeman and Moss delivered testimonies, illustrating the emotional strain and drastic repercussions inflicted by Giuliani's baseless claims, as reported by WION. Freeman divulged the harrowing experience of being inundated with a bulk of threats, including racist and menacing messages that left her deeply shaken. Moss, too, bore the evident emotional scars, expressing sentiments of helplessness while recounting the ordeal. Their narratives vividly portrayed the distressing aftermath brought by the false statements propagated by Giuliani.

Meanwhile, according to Radar Online, Donald Trump said, "I think it's so sad, what's happened to Rudy. He's a great patriot, he's the greatest mayor in the history of New York. I think it's a very, very unfair situation." Trump refrained from revealing any plans regarding potential financial support for Giuliani's legal expenses amid the ongoing legal issues faced by both. Simultaneously, during his remarks, the front-runner GOP figurehead took the opportunity to voice criticism against President Joe Biden, underscoring his stance on various issues. "Biden has been the worst ally to Israel that anyone's ever had, because he allowed Iran to become rich again," Trump said.

