From Mansions to Millions: Ranking the Wealthiest 'Real Housewives' by Net Worth

"The Real Housewives" has become one of the most successful reality TV franchise shows and the talented cast have carved a niche for themselves while adding millions to their net worth. According to Stylecaster, the salaries of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," which premiered in 2006, ranged from almost $70,000 to $750,000 per season.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" debuted in 2010 and the cast earned $100,000 to $500,000 per season. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" premiered in 2008 and the cast took a paycheck of somewhere between $275,000 to $2.85 million per season. There are various other spin-offs of the series including "The Real Housewives of Miami" and "The Real Housewives of New York City" to name a few. The reality stars have made their individual marks in the fields of fashion and entertainment after appearing in the hit franchise. Let us take a look at some of the wealthiest reality TV housewives according to their net worth.

1. Lea Black

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star has built a colossal $85 million net worth. Apart from being a successful TV personality, Black is a maverick businesswoman, philanthropist, and author. According to The Things, Black has been raking in millions through her beauty line, Lea Cosmetics International Inc., which she launched in the mid-80s. She also owns an online store, called Lea Black Beauty. Black is a published author of "Red Carpets & White Lies," "Little Black Book," and "Beauty From Within." She recently launched a popular web series called "Lunch with Lea." She has also made some wise real estate investments; in 2004, Lea and her husband Roy purchased a 3,536-square-foot Hollywood Hills home for $1.76 million. Two years later, they sold it for $2.895 million. In 2011, the couple bought a $7.1 million Miami mansion, and by June 2021, it sold for a whopping $34 million. Black took a paycheck of $400,000 for RHOM per season.

2. Lisa Vanderpump

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has accumulated a $90 million net worth through her reality show. Vanderpump is known for her chain of restaurants in West Hollywood, Los Angeles: SUR, PUMP, TomTom, and Stonebaked pizzeria. According to Life and Style Magazine, the reality star and her husband Ken Todd own multiple business ventures, which include a line of homewares, called The Vanderpump Beverly Hills Collection, and a line of pet accessories, Vanderpump Pets. The two are also established designers and have co-created 26 of London's popular hangout bars and restaurants. Vanderpump earned $500,000 per season for RHOBH.

3. Carlton Elizabeth

This real housewife of Beverly Hills has built an impressive $100 million net worth. Elizabeth is well-known as an actress and British designer. She owns several businesses along with her ex-husband David Gebbia, including financial services and home development agencies. She practices Wiccan beliefs; her gothic-style home was featured during season 4 of "RHOBH." She has also starred in movies like "Pretty When You Cry," "The Young and the Restless," and "Eyes of the Serpent." Elizabeth took a paycheck of $200,000 for season 4 of the reality show.

4. Kyle Richards

This housewife from Beverly Hills enjoys a staggering net worth of $100 million. According to The Things, Richards deals in real estate along with her husband. She sold her Aspen home for $9.75 million in 2022. Her 2017 bought Bel-Air, California, home sold for $6.1 million in 2021. She recently bought a luxurious house in Encino, California for $8.2 million. Richards earns $270,000 per season for "RHOBH."

5. Diana Jenkins

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alumna has made a whopping $300 million through her stint in the reality series. Diana was married to Roger Jenkins, who was named Britain's 500 wealthiest individuals, per Bustle. When the couple split after 13 years, Diana kept $375 million from her ex-husband's wealth. She is also a philanthropist and founded the Sanela Diana Jenkins Foundation for Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2002. Diana made between $100,000 to $500,0000 per season of "RHOBH."

6. Kathy Hilton

This Beverly Hills housewife is already a famed socialite, businesswoman, philanthropist, and millionaire with a net worth of $350 million. She is married into one of the wealthiest families in America - The Hiltons. According to Women's Health, Hilton is also an established haute-couture designer, and she also occasionally models for fashion brands. The Sun reports that she requested $1 million to appear on season 12 of "RHOBH."

