Meghan Markle Spark Backlash Over Alleged “Disposable” Behavior Towards Staff

A new report suggests that Meghan Markle may not be all smiles behind the camera as she appears to be in front of the camera, with some sources calling her a “dictator in high heels.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married in 2018, with the two announcing in 2020 that they would be “stepping back” from royal duties.

Reportedly, the newlywed royal couple was frustrated with the increased media attention and objected to Buckingham Palace preventing them from expanding their brand, SussexRoyal. The two retained their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles but were no longer to be addressed as His or Her Royal Highness.

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Since then, various reports have claimed that Markle allegedly pressured Harry to step back from the royal family and its duties. Footage of Markle from her visit to Australia went viral. In the video, Markle appears to glare at Prince Harry’s chief of staff, Sarah Fosmo, after Fosmo patted Harry on the back during a children’s hospital visit in Melbourne, Australia. Social media users were divided on the matter, with individuals sharing their own reactions.

“Don’t touch my property. If I lose him, I return to be just a bad actress,” one user wrote in the comments, criticizing the Duchess. Another added, “BS; fake news! Slowed down and made to look bad. This is AI. This is not what happened in real life! Some people are just hateful towards Meghan.” Tom Sykes, the host of The Royalist podcast, said the video revived “traumatic memories” for certain members of Markle’s staff.

Staff who previously worked for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle have all stated, Meghan has a habit of “whisper yelling” at staff so Harry wouldn’t hear her & would think Meghan was always kind to staffers These two videos show a clear example of Meghan “whisper yelling” at… pic.twitter.com/UCH5WnTnrf — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) April 19, 2026

“Another former employee told me, ‘It gives me PTSD,’” Sykes revealed. “This is what they said after watching the clip: ‘It’s classic Meghan… smiling to the public on one side of her face and glowering at you on the secret side where she thinks she is unobserved.’ The woman treats anyone she has power over as totally disposable. You are just treated like a tradesman who is there to fix the toilet.” Earlier reports have even suggested that Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship began souring after Markle mistreated a palace servant.

Jason Knauf, Markle’s press secretary, has even complained about her behavior to Prince William. According to the Daily Beast, Knauf began, “I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable. The duchess seems intent on having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y.”

According to Hollywood Reporter, Markle’s treatment of royal aides prompted Buckingham Palace to investigate her for “bullying behavior.” While Markle has called the move a “calculated smear campaign,” an insider has revealed further details. “She’s absolutely relentless,” a source revealed. “She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.”