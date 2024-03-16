Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Desperate' to Help Kate Middleton Amid Photoshop Scandal, Experts Say

Meghan Markle, according to a royal expert, is "desperate" to help her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, amid a Photoshop scandal that erupted after Kate released a picture of herself and her three children on Mother's Day. The image caused a social media storm, with fans spotting several discrepancies and raising conspiracy theories. Kate, who had been recovering from abdominal surgery, quickly apologized for any confusion caused by the edited image.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

After undergoing stomach surgery in January, Princess Kate hadn't been spotted in public until just before Christmas. However, on Mother's Day, she shared a photo of herself and her three kids. Upon identifying multiple "errors" in the image, fans jumped on it and turned to social media to offer their theories. Kate was made to issue an apology for the photo and acknowledged that she had altered it.

Sharing this again for those who ignore that #KateMiddleton helped British tabloids bully Meghan and chase her out of the UK.



Also for those asking Meghan's fans to show sympathy for "poor Kate."#KateGate pic.twitter.com/4qsduCkqah — 𝐼𝐹𝒻𝒾 𝒢𝑜𝒩𝒟𝒶𝐿 (@I_G68) March 16, 2024

Christopher Andersen, a royal analyst, thinks Meghan and Prince Harry must have been aware of the uproar around the photogate. "Meghan, in particular, must be incredibly conflicted about all the incoming heat Kate and the royals are taking, not to mention the way the palace continues to bungle things daily," Christopher said on Fox News Digital. He implied that Meghan will have "sympathetic" feelings toward Kate for all of the strain she is under. But the royal author continued, saying, "On the other hand, the palace media machine has never been more exposed for what it is: a complete mess." In addition, he called the state of affairs "a total disaster."

Christopher stated, "Meghan and Harry know what it's like to wake up and see those screaming tabloid headlines targeting them for one thing or another." Christopher made his remarks in response to Meghan and Harry's statement on Kate's embarrassing photo. According to those close to the pair cited by Page Six, "This isn't a mistake Meghan would ever make." They went on, "If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated. The same rules do not apply to both couples."

The moment the Mirror came with the story "Meghan would never made the mistake Kate did because she has an eye for detail", Harry immediately told the press the "claim" came not from them. That's standing up for your wife. — bbbb (@Coster251) March 16, 2024

However, according to a representative for Meghan and Harry, they did not approve of the remarks. In an interview with Newsweek, a representative remarked, "Concerning Page Six, that did not come from us." The source said that "someone connected to the Sussexes, expressing a personal opinion, who was not officially authorized to speak on their behalf" may have been the source of the remarks on Page Six.

It’s laughable that the British press is asking the public to move on from the fallout of Kensington Palace releasing a doctored picture of Kate and her kids on Mother’s Day.

One question: have they moved on from Harry and Meghan leaving the U.K. in 2020? 2…0…2…..0……? pic.twitter.com/f8oS4EXgrL — WhoisElla (@TDM60975980) March 16, 2024

Regarding the situation, Kate also remarked on her own. She took to Twitter and stated, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C," as per BBC.