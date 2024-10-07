Meghan Markle Recycles and Flaunts Her Most Controversial Red Dress in a Recent Bold Move

Meghan Markle seems to have ripped all the pages of the royal family's fashion rule book as she was recently spotted in the controversial red dress she previously wore in 2021. The Duchess of Sussex upcycled her red gown featuring a dramatic plunging neckline and detachable overskirt for an event at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024.

The 43-year-old was spotted alone for the event on Saturday, October 5, flaunting the same red Carolina Herrera gown she once wore at a veterans event 3 years back. The former Suits star looked stylish and sensational as she walked on the red carpet of the event held to honor CHLA's patients and hospital pediatric workers, according to the organization's website, per PEOPLE.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

However, this time, two things were missing- Prince Harry and a matching long sweeping train behind her dress which she paired with red heels by Giuseppe Zanotti in 2021. The Sussexes back then wore red poppies in their outfits, a symbol that has been used since 1921 to commemorate the military members who died in the war. The couple attended that event after they welcomed their daughter Princess Lilibet born in the United States.

In an interview at the 2024 gala event, Markle lauded the work that the hospital was doing, "Oh my goodness, the work they do at Children's Hospital L.A. is otherworldly," calling it the "best place in the world" for children to receive treatment. "The staff is incredible, and the amount of work they do for families that really could not afford this level of care is something that I think should never be overlooked," adding that she was "happy to be here to support."

Markle's revamp of her red Carolina Herrera gown is an improvement, but it still doesn't fit properly.

The exiled royal's attention-grabbing outfit was mildly criticized by some on the internet who advised her to dress for the occasion. However, it wasn't the first time her bold dressing style was questioned by people. The Duchess' high-profile visit to Nigeria was marked with a strong message from Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

When the First Lady of Nigeria puts your name, nakedness and ignorance about your identity in the same sentence...

Tinubu rejected the influence of America's provocative fashion trends and advised young people to embrace modesty. "We have to salvage our children. We see the way they dress. We are not having the Met Gala. And everyone, the nakedness, is just everywhere." Although she didn't directly take Markle's name in her speech, her culturally inappropriate dress sparked the rant, per Marca.

The former actress proudly highlighted her Nigerian heritage that she revealed through a DNA test which proved that she is 43% Nigerian. Nigeria's First Lady asserted, "Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home with us. We know who we are. Don't lose who you are."

Before her recent visit on October 5, Markle has been lying low with her kids- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito, California while her husband Prince Harry has been on solo trips attending events and charities. And it has raised many eyebrows about the couple's marital life.