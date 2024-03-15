Meghan Markle Makes an Iconic Return to Instagram With American Riviera Orchard Launch

After a four-year hiatus, Meghan Markle has made a notable return to Instagram with the launch of her new lifestyle company, American Riviera Orchard. The Duchess of Sussex quietly introduced her latest venture, marking a prominent step back into the public eye with a focus on home, garden, food, and general lifestyle.

Markle’s Instagram account under the handle American Riviera Orchard quickly accumulated traction, amassing over 12,000 followers shortly after its debut. The account verified with a blue tick signifies its authenticity as an official platform for Markle’s new business endeavor.

As per Mirror editor Russell Myers, "If you sign up for info on Meghan Markle's new business venture, you'll be notified about "products". Clear breach of the agreement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to not profit off their royal titles, is it not? Watch this space."

The launch of American Riviera Orchard also comes alongside a dedicated website of the same name, solidifying Markle’s commitment to her latest project. The bio on her Instagram account reads, "by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex," confirming her direct indulgence in the brand’s creation and management. An insider revealed, “...something more accessible … something rooted in her love of details, curating, hosting, life’s simple pleasures, and family. Meghan is busy working on creating something safe and timeless. And something that won’t be accused of riding on the back of anything royal.”

Insiders close to Markle have shed light on the motivation behind American Riviera Orchard, describing it as a project "close to her heart" and reflecting her passions and interests.

As per one source, "She's been working on this for over a year and it's all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she's passionate about." Another insider close to the situation added, "It's a lifestyle and cooking brand called American Riviera Orchard. The brand is meant to coincide with the launch of a new cookery show for Netflix. Meghan will be making, and selling, products such as jams. And at some point, there will be a book and blog etc."

As per Harpers Bazaar, the brand's logo, reminiscent of Meghan's calligraphy work, adds a personalized touch to the venture. Earlier the couple also relaunched the Sussex website.

Markel wrote in a review, “There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience. They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”

Markle's reentry into the entrepreneurial space with American Riviera Orchard marks a significant milestone in her post-royal life, showcasing her dedication to crafting a brand that aligns with her interests and values.