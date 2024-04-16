Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Super 'Invested in the Upcoming Election'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are boldly moving into the world of politics. Given Markle's nature to express her views openly, this comes as no surprise. Their venture into politics is facilitated through the Archewell Foundation. It is where they are collaborating with influential figures from Hollywood to equip voters against the potential onslaught of deepfake content during the upcoming US presidential election in November.

Christopher Andersen, a royal author, claimed that Markle has "a lot invested in the upcoming election." "People forget that the Duchess of Sussex is still 100 percent an American citizen," he clarified. He further explained that Markle never lived in the UK permanently, she is not even a dual citizen. Andersen doesn't think Markle and Harry will get directly involved in politics, even though they are assisting voters in identifying deepfake content. Given his connections to the Royal Family, he claimed in an interview with Fox News Digital that it would "complicate things tremendously for Harry." The expert stated, "The Sussexes' campaign against AI deepfakes is one way for Harry and Meghan to have a real impact without taking sides. The same is true of their ongoing get-out-the-vote efforts." "Harry [can] stay quiet, but Meghan can still voice her opinions on critical issues."

This is outrageous. Meghan and Harry should keep out of US politics.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wade into politics: the Duke and Duchess launch a campaign in the fight against election misinformationhttps://t.co/6cvU4mmeQ2 — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) April 11, 2024

This is not the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have participated in a presidential election. They encouraged Americans to register to vote in the 2020 election and to reject false information. Following the incident, Republicans and other detractors demanded that the Duke and Duchess' meddling to end, accusing the Royal Family of being unsuitable. The Future US's principal policy officer, Miles Taylor, is in charge of organizing this year's campaign. Taylor wrote an anonymous opinion piece for the New York Times detailing the perils of the Trump administration while serving as chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security. He is now raising red flags over the usage of fake pictures and videos. He told Axios, "This is a disaster waiting to happen — no one's doing the public inoculation."

Markle had experience in politics before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She had made fun of then-candidate Donald Trump when she appeared on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore in 2016. She declared that Trump was "misogynistic and divisive" and declared her allegiance to Hillary Clinton. Harry is good friends with former President Barack Obama, having interviewed him in 2017 for a guest-edited Today program on BBC Radio 4. Harry stated at the time that it's a, "part of my role and part of my job is to shine a spotlight on issues that need that spotlight, whether it's people, whether it's causes, issues, whatever it is. So I will continue to play my part in society and do my job to the best of my abilities so that I can wake up in the morning and feel energized."