Fans Troll Liam Hemsworth as A.I. Deepfake Imagines Him as 'Geralt of Rivia'

Liam Hemsworth is already facing harsh trolling for his "The Witcher" appearance. He will be seen essaying the role of Geralt of Rivia in season four of the popular fantasy adventure series. Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill on the Netflix show. However, fans don't seem happy with this major change, since Cavill "fit the role perfectly."

Taking the opportunity to ridicule Hemsworth, a YouTube channel, Stryder HD, has created an AI-generated 'deep fake first look' of "The Witcher" by replacing Cavill with Hemsworth's features. The video has gone viral since and fans have been taking potshots at the portrayal of Geralt of Rivia by Hemsworth. Some called him "young Santa" while others called him a "dwarf from the Hobbit films."

A.I. Deepfake technology is known to create hoax videos, images, and voiceovers to the likeness of any individual. Pictures and videos can successfully be replaced with another person's personality or characteristics that match with the original content. A deep fake video recently surfaced on YouTube, offering a fictional glimpse into Liam's portrayal as Geralt of Rivia.

Hemsworth had previously shared his excitement to join the fantasy TV franchise by posting a picture on his Instagram page with the caption: "As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world. @henrycavill @witchernetflix."

However, fans are convinced that the "Hunger Games" actor is not capable of essaying the role. A Reddit fan commented, "He looks like a young Santa Claus." Another fan mentioned, "Looks like an early 90s alternative frontman lol." Meanwhile, another person mocked, "He looks like the one dwarf from the Hobbit films." A few others noted, "He looks like a 90s pro wrestler lmao, or a country music singer." Another joked, "He looks like Gale from Baldur's Gate 3 in here lol." Somebody else said, "Lol! That would be funny but the actor is a little doughy to be a Witcher."

According to Forbes, Cavill is returning to the DC universe, and so, it was evitable that he would be resigning as "The Witcher." On October 24, 2022, he announced the much-anticipated news on Instagram. "I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded." He is excited to reprise his role as the Man of Steel, reports Variety. "The character means so much to me. It's been five years now. I never gave up hope. It's amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I'm so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman."

