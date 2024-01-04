'The English Psychic' Forecasts a Potential 'Loss' For Donald Trump In 2024 on Fox News

During a segment on Fox News, Paula Roberts AKA The English Psychic shared a prediction that might not have pleased her host, Jesse Watters. While appearing on Watters' evening show, Roberts offered insights on Donald Trump's potential comeback to the White House this year. Despite Trump's substantial lead in the GOP presidential primary against President Joe Biden, the psychic foresaw ‘a sense of loss’ for the former president. The reading took an unexpected turn when Roberts drew a card from her deck, revealing a representation of the grim reaper, leaving an intriguing and perhaps unsettling revelation during the show, as reported by The Hill.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ralph Freso

Also Read: Federal Prosecutors Find Jeffrey Epstein, Former Friend of Donald Trump's, First Suicide Attempt Video

With a nervous laugh, she said, “I do realize that I am on Fox TV … a sense of loss. A sense of loss, but it’s very specific.” Despite being a former US president facing 91 criminal charges, Trump remains the leading candidate to challenge Biden in the upcoming November presidential election. According to The Guardian, polls show a close race between the two, with Trump frequently positioned ahead in the competition. Furthermore, continuing her statement, Roberts said, “It’s as if he may be thinking more about what he's lost and not still taking full advantage of what he has.”

Laughing at her response, Watters said, “That’s a great interpretation, Paula." To this, she replied by saying, “It’s true; I don’t make it up." After that, Watters questioned what the upcoming year held for Biden. Roberts proceeded to draw a card, which depicted a figure dressed in light robes standing in what seemed to be a flourishing garden or orchard. “Lots and lots and lots of money,” she said. In response, Watters laughed and jokingly asked if the depiction was from China, referring to Republican efforts to portray Biden as corrupt. “You are cheeky. I didn’t say from where … from whatever is his normal, it’s way above," Roberts said.

LOL 😂 Tarot card reader on Fox News pulls Five of Cups to predict a Trump loss this year, leaving host Jesse Watters somewhat disappointed. The psychic also predicts a forecast of "great happiness" for Americans in 2024. 🔮🇺🇸 #Trump #Biden #PsychicPredictions — Steven Running (@StevenRunning) January 4, 2024

Also Read: Chris Christie on 'The View' Compares Davis and Trump in the Republican Nomination Race for 2024

Moving ahead, Watters asked Roberts to foresee what the upcoming year held for him. She responded that she saw a young, vibrant, and exceptionally bright individual. He then jokingly asked, “Are you sure mine wasn’t the money card?" As a result, after her predictions about Trump's loss and Biden's financial gain, Roberts mentioned that Americans should anticipate considerable happiness in the coming year. She said, “I mean, that’s just full of joy, happiness, contentment. It’s actually a funny way of putting it; it is as big as the money card is. It’s a big, big, big, big, happy.”

Donald Trump's Future Looks Bleak as Psychic Predicts 'Grave Injustice' and 'Loss' for Ex-Prez in 2024 Election https://t.co/W8xsncWXCB Click the image for details: — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) January 3, 2024

Also Read: Joe Biden Plans To Intensify Criticism Against Donald Trump During January 6 Anniversary Speech

Throughout his career at the prominent cable news network, Watters has gained recognition for hosting segments that capture audiences' attention and for his insightful political commentary. While Trump has been criticizing Fox for its portrayal of him and his political adversaries, Watters, among other network hosts, has consistently voiced his support for Trump and raised criticisms against Biden. Meanwhile, the presidential election is slated to occur on November 5th.

More from Inquisitr

Sara Haines of 'The View' Says Removing Donald Trump From Upcoming Election Will Make It Seem 'Rigged'

This Was the Most 'Awkward' Sales Pitch Melania Trump Made in 2023