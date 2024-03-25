Meghan Markle and Harry's Biographer Omid Scobie Deletes 'Upsetting' Kate Tweet Post Heavy Criticism

Omid Scobie, well known for the unsettling biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently faced severe backlash for his recent tweet directed at the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Just before the Duchess of Cambridge made her video announcement about her cancer diagnosis, Scobie shared a photo on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showing his alarm clock set to 6 pm GMT.

According to The Daily Beast, the author said, "There would be an announcement of some kind from the Palace." At that time, he tweeted the "visual of the time so followers could keep an eye out, something I have often done in the past." Adding further he explained, "After the announcement was made, and I learned of the seriousness of the news, I removed the post to stop any speculation taking place underneath it and because the tweet no longer felt appropriate." Scobie continued, "I try to shrug off the lies like this, but this one was too disgusting to ignore."

In her video message, Middleton disclosed that she had undergone abdominal surgery in January for a condition she initially believed to be non-cancerous. Following the successful surgery, subsequent tests revealed the presence of cancer, and she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy since late February. After weeks of speculation regarding Middleton's whereabouts following her surgery for an undisclosed medical issue.

Speculation intensified when Middleton and Prince William posted a photoshopped picture of her and their children on U.K. Mother’s Day, sparking an online uproar. Scobie shared with The Daily Beast his lack of surprise regarding certain outlets suggesting a "more sinister story" behind his tweet, yet he found it "upsetting." Known for his close relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Scobie authored the biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family in 2020. This isn't the first instance of backlash against Scobie for his coverage of the Royal family. In a Dutch translation of his book last year, Middleton and King Charles were mistakenly named as alleged "royal racists" who questioned Prince Harry about his unborn child’s skin color.

The royal family of the United Kingdom is facing a challenging period with the diagnosis of cancer in two members, King Charles, and Princess Middleton. According to reports from the Daily Mail, the bond between the father-in-law and daughter-in-law has grown stronger in light of their shared health struggles. The 75-year-old monarch traveled from London to Windsor Castle for a heartfelt conversation with his cherished daughter-in-law. Princess Middleton, aged 42, found comfort in Charles, discussing their respective battles with illness. Their private lunch also included a discussion about the emotional video shared recently where she spoke of her diagnosis and treatment.