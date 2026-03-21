Medical Experts Weigh In on Pam Bondi’s Facial Changes and Reported Weight Loss

Attorney General Pam Bondi is usually in the news for her active involvement in and association with President Donald Trump‘s administration. However, she has recently drawn attention for a completely different reason — her appearance.

According to The List, Bondi has largely avoided getting the “Mar-a-Lago face” entirely. The media outlet, however, reported that she might have gone for a nose job.

The term “Mar-a-Lago face” describes an overdone facial aesthetic evident among conservatives, especially the people surrounding Trump, reports The Guardian.

The List further reports that Bondi used to have a button nose — but now it is pointed, with a receded tip. Netizens discussed the changes to her nose on the social media.

Pam Bondi has the worst nose job in America https://t.co/mCHyaZr1j9 — Buffalo (@bfloblack) September 28, 2025

One X user opined, “Pam Bondi has the worst nose job in America.”

The List spoke with certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Niccole about Bondi’s alleged plastic surgery. According to Niccole, “there are a few subtle but noticeable changes that suggest she may have opted for non-surgical aesthetic enhancements.”

Niccole specifically pointed out the changes under Bondi’s eyes, saying, “There’s no question that the hollowness under her eyes has improved. She likely had either under-eye filler or a stem cell/fat transfer to restore volume in that area. The result is very natural and rejuvenating.”

The surgeon claimed that the reason Bondi might look different is because of her good skin: “Bondi’s skin appears more radiant and smooth in recent years.”

He further added, “This could be the result of high-quality skincare paired with professional treatments.” Niccole said that Bondi may have opted for “a mild chemical peel, microneedling or a gentle laser resurfacing treatment.”

Other experts have also commented on the change observed on Bondi’s face over the years. Previously, in an interview with the Daily Mail, Dr. Paul Rosenberg explained how he does not think Bondi’s neck’s tightness came from natural means.

Rosenberg said, “I don’t think that is diet — that is surgery… She may have had a neck lift and she may have had a facelift.”

Dr. Sean McNally expressed a similar opinion while speaking with The Irish Star. He stated, “A good portion of the changes in Pam Bondi’s face shape can be attributed to her 50-pound weight loss in 2024. However, there are two areas she may have had something done.”

Pam Bondi’s eyes being sunken in and the skin on her neck looking more wrinkled than her face could signify that she has used GLP-1 drugs for weight loss. https://t.co/2j0b9qNZ3G — Nicki Swift (@NickiSwiftCeleb) February 27, 2026

He went into detail describing what could be the secret behind Bondi’s “youthful” appearance. “First off, her cheeks appear more youthfully full which isn’t what happens with weight loss. I suspect she’s had filler or fat grafting to this area to help restore some of the volume lost with the weight loss,” McNally said.

However, he also clarified that these things can be achieved with a less severe beautifying process. “Secondly, her neck skin looks less lax… She may have had minimally invasive skin tightening with Renuvion or RF microneedling to help address this area,” McNally added.