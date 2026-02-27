Amid Pam Bondi Plastic Surgery Speculation, Experts Break Down “Subtle but Noticeable Changes”

In Donald Trump’s universe, many MAGA ladies have obvious plastic surgery transformations, including Kristi Noem and Lara Trump. However, Attorney General Pam Bondi seems to have stayed away from the obvious changes. But still, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t had any professional work done on her face.

Pam Bondi has been in the headlines and all over social media recently, and not in a good way. Her aggressive testimony regarding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files drew harsh criticism, especially some members of Congress, who accused her of blocking the release of the files. However, it looks like Pam has made the best efforts to continue looking good in her role as Attorney General.

Looking at a younger Bondi, she looks quite different, which means it isn’t just good genetics that give her her current look at 60. The List spoke with Dr. Michael Niccole, a Board Certified plastic surgeon, and the founder and medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California. Dr. Niccole said “there are a few subtle but noticeable changes that suggest she may have opted for non-surgical aesthetic enhancements.”

What truly stood out for Niccole was Bondi’s under eyes. “There’s no question that the hollowness under her eyes has improved,” he said. “She likely had either under-eye filler or a stem cell/fat transfer to restore volume in that area. The result is very natural and rejuvenating.”

Reportedly, under-eye hollows tend to become more pronounced as we age and having under-eye fillers can make a difference. Meanwhile, the treatment has a relatively quick recovery time, which is ideal for those in the public eye like the Attorney General.

However, that wasn’t the only area of Bondi’s face where Niccole believes she has had some work done. “Bondi’s skin appears more radiant and smooth in recent years,” he noted. When asked what could have achieve this result, the doctor theorized, “This could be the result of high-quality skincare paired with professional treatments.”

Someone seeking a similar look could try “a mild chemical peel, microneedling, or a gentle laser resurfacing treatment.”

According to the experts, having minimally invasive treatments like these can help the skin to stay young without looking unnatural. One example of going too far is Kimberly Guilfoyle, who appears to have undergone invasive plastic surgery and is now almost unrecognizable from her younger days.

Meanwhile, Dr. Niccole has some tips for what Bondi could do as she ages. “Keeping up with collagen-stimulating treatments like radiofrequency microneedling or fractional lasers can make a big difference,” Niccole said. “These help tighten skin and improve texture without drastically altering her appearance.”

Bondi was one of President Donald Trump’s defense lawyers in 2020, during his first impeacement trial. By 2024, she led the legal arm of the America First Policy Institute. On November 21, 2024, Trump announced his intention to nominate Bondi for the position of US Attorney General after former congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration. She was confirmed by the US Senate on February 4, 2025, and sworn in the next day.