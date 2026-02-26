Gavin Newsom’s Sister Shares Brutally Honest Opinion Of His MAGA Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle

In his new memoir, California Governor Gavin Newsom recalls the moment he knew his marriage to Kimberly Guilfoyle was over, revealing that it was his sister Hilary’s negative opinions of her former sister-in-law.

In his memoire, Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery, previewed by the Daily Mail, Newsom, 58, wrote about his four-year marriage to Guilfoyle, 56, a former Fox News co-host. Meanwhile, the fact that she is a Donald Trump-appointed diplomat to Greece, reveals her MAGA leanings.

Meanwhile, in the book Newsom describes a marriage between two ambitious people, both laser-focused on their careers. However, it also reveals comments from his only sibling, his sister Hilary, who savagely criticized his former wife, while describing her negative first impressions of Kimberly.

During 2001, Newsom was listed on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. For her part, Guilfoyle was an assistant district attorney in the city. Newsom became mayor of San Francisco in 2004, while Guilfoyle made a media move on TV.

“Three days after I had been sworn in as mayor, Kimberly flew to New York to start a new job as a host for Court TV,” Newsom wrote. “She was on a career path that would take her to Fox News and into circles of right-wing politics that could not have contrasted more with the world in which we were raised.”

Meanwhile, the then-mayor of San Francisco knew their marriage was on the rocks after he announced a groundbreaking allowance for same-sex marriage in San Francisco. “I saw something in those marriages that I did not see in my own,” he wrote.

According to the California governor, his family spotted the warning signs soon after their relationship began, but neither his sister, Hilary, nor his mother, Tessa, spoke up. However, in the book, Hilary was quoted as describing Kimberly as “smart, quite smart, but not my type of gal,” while adding, “Her need for attention and love could not be met.”

“She was a little over-the-top. Overdone style. She was never not put together, but understatement was not one of her attributes,” Gavin’s sister was quoted as saying. “She needed to command a room. She needed to own a room. All eyes on her.”

However, Gavin wrote that his mother always “put on a good smile” when they wed in December 2001.

“My mother was of the mind that the marriage between Kimberly and me would not last, but she chose to hide those feelings from me,” Newsom remembers. Despite this, his mother couldn’t stay quiet for very long. Newsom wrote that Kimberly was not with the rest of the family when his mother chose to end her life through doctor-assisted suicide at 55 in 2002 after having battled breast cancer.

“She had visited a day earlier,” Gavin recalled, “only to have my mother scold her about things she’d seen in our marriage. Kimberly left in tears. Mom had finally found a voice, it seemed.”

Meanwhile, Newsom has since become one of Trump’s top online trolls, keeping the president on his toes via X (formerly Twitter), but did say he has one regret about his marriage to Kimberly.

“I gave only a little of myself to Kimberly. Instead of regretting this, I kept wishing I could have given a lot more to my dying mother,” the California governor wrote. “The distance between Kimberly and me became a breach, and the breach widened into a chasm that could not be repaired.”

Gavin wrote that he and Kimberly separated in January 2005 and when they parted “about as amicably as two people could.” Their divorce was finalized in February 2006, and Gavin went on to marry actress and filmmaker Jennifer Siebel in 2008.

As for Kimberly, in the years since their divorce, she has become a MAGA fixture and a poster girl for what critics dub “Mar-a-Lago face” as the former girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. She was sworn in as the American ambassador to Greece last September.