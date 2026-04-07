McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski has addressed the backlash surrounding his now-viral taste test of the chain’s new “Big Arch” burger. What started as a standard promotional video quickly spiraled into a social media frenzy, with viewers turning the clip into a meme and accusing the McDonald’s CEO of appearing uneasy while taking a bite of the highly anticipated item, The Mirror reports.

For those unaware, the Big Arch is a supersized take on the Big Mac, which features two beef patties layered with white cheddar slices, crispy onions, fresh onions, lettuce, pickles, and the brand’s signature Big Arch sauce. The oversized Big Arch burger first gained traction in Canadian and European markets in 2024 before eventually securing a permanent spot on the menu in the United Kingdom.

McDonald’s CFO Ian Borden has previously said that customers are looking for a “larger, more satisfying burger,” and the Big Arch was designed specifically to deliver on that demand. In the clip, the McDonald’s CEO first refered to the new burger as a “product.” He continued, “I’m gonna eat this for my lunch, just so you know.” As he recited the ingredients, Kempczinski conceded, “I don’t even know how to attack it.”

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski goes viral after seeming reluctant to eat his own burgers—he takes a tiny bite, looks uncomfortable, and calls the food ‘product.’pic.twitter.com/Z0ofUjaN0D — Loud Outside (@LoudOutside) March 21, 2026

He eventually took a bite… paused for the camera zoom …and said: “That’s a big bite for a Big Arch.” But many social media users were quick to notice that his bite seemed relatively small. “That was the smallest first bite I’ve ever seen,” one user mocked.

Burger King and KFC have since shared their own satirical clips roasting McDonald’s. Competitors rallying their customers against a brand? Welcome to the 2026 “burger war.”

Many customers also zeroed in on Kempczinski’s use of the word “product” when referring to the food, sparking even more jokes online. One commenter quipped, “That’s a nice-looking product, I’ll take two units, please,” while another added, “This man does not like that ‘product.’”

After his burger taste test went viral, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski spoke with WSJ about the backlash. Here’s how Kempczinski approaches social media and why he’s willing to eat on camera again: 🔗 https://t.co/SpFWr8GlvC pic.twitter.com/giZ2ApABq7 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 6, 2026

In an interview with the The Wall Street Journal, Chris Kempczinski finally addressed the viral reaction, recalling a call from one of his children who told him, “Dad you’ve gone viral, but not in a good way.”

“That’s when I knew, OK, something’s going on,” he said. The McDonald’s CEO added that he quickly began receiving a flood of messages, saying he “started getting texts, calls, and emails” from people asking if he had seen the clip. “For me, it was one of those things, where it’s great that people are talking about the Big Arch,” he said, brushing off the criticism.

Kempczinski also joked about the moment, saying, “I’m definitely not a vegetarian. I blame it all on my mum, you know, she taught me, ‘Don’t talk with your mouth full.’ I think probably in this case, I should have probably just said, to h-ll with it, I’m gonna talk with my mouth full.”

Despite the criticism, Kempczinski claimed he is laughing it off. He explained that even though the stunt back-fired, seeing the video go viral helped generate more awareness for the Big Arch. Kempczinski also added that in this era of creator culture, customers help define brands as much as the companies do.

“This notion of you can control everything — that’s not the world that we’re in,” he said.