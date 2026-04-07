Human Interest

McDonald’s CEO Breaks Silence After Viral ‘Big Arch’ Video Backlash

Published on: April 7, 2026 at 1:51 PM ET

 Chris Kempczinski responds to online mockery, saying the viral moment ultimately boosted attention on the burger.  

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
McDonald's CEO breaks silence on Big Arch eating viral 'Burger Wars' video.
McDonald's CEO finally breaks silence on viral backlash over Big Arch 'Burger Wars' eating video. (Left Image: @NewYorkPost | X; Right Image: KFC | Instagram)

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski has addressed the backlash surrounding his now-viral taste test of the chain’s new “Big Arch” burger. What started as a standard promotional video quickly spiraled into a social media frenzy, with viewers turning the clip into a meme and accusing the McDonald’s CEO of appearing uneasy while taking a bite of the highly anticipated item, The Mirror reports.

For those unaware, the Big Arch is a supersized take on the Big Mac, which features two beef patties layered with white cheddar slices, crispy onions, fresh onions, lettuce, pickles, and the brand’s signature Big Arch sauce. The oversized Big Arch burger first gained traction in Canadian and European markets in 2024 before eventually securing a permanent spot on the menu in the United Kingdom.

McDonald’s CFO Ian Borden has previously said that customers are looking for a “larger, more satisfying burger,” and the Big Arch was designed specifically to deliver on that demand.

… paused for the camera zoom

Competitors rallying their customers against a brand? Welcome to the 2026 “burger war.”

Many customers also zeroed in on Kempczinski’s use of the word “product” when referring to the food, sparking even more jokes online. One commenter quipped, “That’s a nice-looking product, I’ll take two units, please,” while another added, “This man does not like that ‘product.’”

In an interview with the The Wall Street Journal, Chris Kempczinski finally addressed the viral reaction, recalling a call from one of his children who told him, “Dad you’ve gone viral, but not in a good way.”

“That’s when I knew, OK, something’s going on,” he said. The McDonald’s CEO added that he quickly began receiving a flood of messages, saying he “started getting texts, calls, and emails” from people asking if he had seen the clip. “For me, it was one of those things, where it’s great that people are talking about the Big Arch,” he said, brushing off the criticism.

Kempczinski also joked about the moment, saying, “I’m definitely not a vegetarian. I blame it all on my mum, you know, she taught me, ‘Don’t talk with your mouth full.’ I think probably in this case, I should have probably just said, to h-ll with it, I’m gonna talk with my mouth full.”

“This notion of you can control everything — that’s not the world that we’re in,” he said.

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