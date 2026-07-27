A Massachusetts mom stunned the jury in the courtroom with her expressionless face after murdering her three kids. (Image Credit: Facebook/ @WCVB Channel 5 Boston)

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to the alleged child physical abuse and death that some readers may find distressing.

Lindsay Clancy, a 35-year-old mom from Massachusetts, recently appeared in court in connection with the murder of her three children, aged eight months, five years, and three years.

Clancy is accused of strangling her children with exercise bands before slitting her own wrists and jumping out of the window. Her failed suicide attempt left her wheelchair-bound.

Her expressionless appearance in court stunned several jury members while the details of the case brought another member to tears. Clancy pleaded not guilty, with her legal team arguing that she had postpartum psychosis during the killings in January 2023.

Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the triple-murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother who has argued she is not criminally responsible for fatally strangling her three young children. https://t.co/YPVSj5Agoa — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) July 27, 2026

At one point, she was seen shivering, and her nurse gave her a shawl that she wrapped around herself. Later she was seen smiling faintly while talking to her lawyer.

She also nodded, raised eyebrows, and clenched hands, exhibiting tense but calm body language. She used different expressions to communicate her approval or disapproval for the jury members.

Clancy has spent the past three years in psychiatric care at Tewksbury Hospital, so her mental condition today doesn’t reflect what it was in 2023. During that time, she was on different medications.

Meanwhile, she and her ex-husband Patrick Clancy filed a case against doctors who treated her during postpartum. They neglected signs such as hallucinations and bipolar disorder symptoms, which led her to commit the killings. She sent her husband to the pharmacy and restaurant so that she could be alone with the kids.

The jury will begin to hear the opening statement on Monday after a difficult selection process.

“Lindsay Clancy did everything a mother in her situation could do,” the lawsuit states. She took the medication prescribed to her. She communicated her worsening symptoms to her providers. She told them the medications were making her worse.”https://t.co/87e9AXm8M7 — Hanna_PSSD (@hanna_pssd) July 26, 2026

One of the potential jurors broke down in tears and could not complete her answer in court. She was dismissed. Another potential juror, a male in his 30s, first agreed to be on the case. However, later he said, “I just don’t know if I can handle being on the jury. I’ve just heard about it and a crime like this is really just horrible… I don’t think I can handle it.” He was dismissed.

The courtroom photos and videos went viral, garnering different reactions online. One user wrote online, “So heartbreaking. Sad for those beautiful kids. Sad for her. I am so torn. I could never be on that jury.” Another one asked, “Why do they keep saying ‘accused’ when she admitted to doing it?” Another one called her “cold as ice.” “I do not think she is evil. Doctors and nurses failed her,” posted a sympathetic person.

Disclaimer: Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available.