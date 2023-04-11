Martha Stewart Meets up With Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders, Confirms Their Romance

Martha Stewart may have just confirmed Pete Davidson’s newest relationship.

Early on Sunday morning, the lifestyle mogul revealed she had spent time with comedian Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders when they stopped by her famed farm in upstate New York. "They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford," Stewart said of Davidson and Wonders, who were traveling with real estate broker Muffin Dowdle, according to Yahoo. "I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday." And although she once went viral for saying she’d go on a date with the former SNL lothario, Stewart relented that Davidson and Wonders make a “very cute couple !!!!”

Along with her message came a photo of the trio, standing on the steps outside one of the homes on Stewart's property. Davidson, dressed in sweats, stood in the middle and had his arm around Stewart's shoulder. He also held with him a tray of fresh farm eggs. Stewart wore a tan sweater and cream pants, while Wonders was in a head-to-toe black outfit. All three appeared to be in good spirits, smiling widely for the camera. Wonders, 26, commented on Stewart's post with emojis of two bunnies and a white heart.

Martha, whose farm is home to at least 200 chickens and other animals, shared her post more than two months after Davidson and Wonders, co-stars in the 2022 movie Bodies Bodies Bodies and his upcoming Peacock semi-autobiographical action-comedy series Bupkis, appeared to confirm their romance.

Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 26, met on the set of the film Bodies Bodies Bodies and first sparked romance rumors in December 2022 when they attended a New York Rangers game together alongside castmate Rachel Sennott. The next month, on January 9, the two were seen snuggled up in a Brooklyn restaurant as they waited on food together. Days later, photographers snapped them holding hands at Universal Studios Hollywood on January 19. Despite showcasing their affections publicly, neither actor has spoken about their relationship.

Over the years, the former Saturday Night Live star has been in several high-profile relationships. He previously dated Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie David, for two and a half years and was engaged to Ariana Grande for four months before the couple split in October 2018.

After Kim Kardashian hosted SNL in October 2021, Davidson and the Skims founder began their romance. During the course of their nine-month-long relationship, Kardashian shared glimpses of their relationship on social media, and the couple made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April 2022.

As for Stewart, she and Davidson have known one another since meeting on the set of the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015. And though a picture of the two holding hands at the White House Correspondence Dinner went viral last August, Stewart has insisted she's keeping things strictly platonic (and maybe maternal) with him. "Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," Stewart told the Daily Mail at the time. "He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I've invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."