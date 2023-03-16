Pete Davidson Is Renting Out His Bachelor Pad For $28K a Month Amid Chase Sui Dating Rumors

Pete Davidson, who has earned himself the moniker of "master dater," has been in and out of high-profile romances in the last few years. Now, it seems that his relationships line up with his decisions in real estate and property. Dirt reports that he had secretly leased a spacious loft-style penthouse in Brooklyn Heights after his breakup with the reality star, Kim Kardashian. Davidson has since moved out of this 4,500-square-foot apartment, which boasts four bedrooms and three contemporary bathrooms, plus a powder room.

This information comes amid his swirling romance with Chase Sui. Pete Davidson is rumored to be dating his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star Chase Sui, and the two have been spotted together since December last year, with things seemingly heating up between them. Since the comedian has been spending more time in California, he is currently seeking a tenant for his gorgeous Brooklyn apartment.

His Fulton Street luxurious penthouse was earlier listed by Compass Real Estate for $30,000 per month, though the price was later slashed to $28,000. The prime property comes with a private garage and a separate keyed elevator entrance. According to Page Six, the luxurious penthouse is equipped with a Snaidero kitchen, which includes a sub-zero fridge and Miele appliances. Other exclusive features include motorized shades, Porcelanosa baths, stand-up showers, custom closets in every bedroom, and a full laundry room.

The main selling point of the posh property is a private 1,500-square-foot landscaped rooftop garden that offers breathtaking views of the Brooklyn skyline. Davidson is seeking out a twelve-month lease on his discrete property and also hunting for a new upgraded space.

Previously in 2021, during his relationship with Kim, Pete had moved out of his mother's basement and had reportedly moved into a stunning new condo on Staten Island which was valued at $1.2 million. After breaking up with The Kardashians star, he moved out of the luxurious property and listed it for a cool $1.3 million on the market which is currently still available.

With the new romance brewing between him and Chase Sui Wonders, the comedian is once again on the lookout for a love nest. People reports the couple sparked dating rumors in December when they were papped at a New York Rangers game together, alongside castmate Rachel Sennott. On January 9, the two were caught in PDA on a super romantic date in a Brooklyn restaurant.

They were again spotted hand in hand at Universal Studios Hollywood on January 19. The couple was seen exchanging kisses while on an escalator. Most recently, the two were seen cozying up on a romantic vacation in Hawaii on January 21. Recently, a source reportedly confirmed that things are "getting serious" between the two: “They’ve been friends a long time and this romance grew out of friendship.” Davidson is famous for serial dating Hollywood A-listers, which also includes a short-lived engagement to Ariana Grande and a nine-month whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian.