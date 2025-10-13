Mark Carney Caught on Hot Mic Confronting Donald Trump Over Embarrassing Speech Blunder

At the recently held global summit, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was seen shaking hands with President Donald Trump enthusiastically. However, Trump made another mistake here and addressed Carney as “president” in his speech at the summit.

In Trump’s speech, he also thanked all the world leaders for playing a crucial part in the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. “You have Canada. That’s so great to have, in fact. The president called, and he wanted to know if it’s worth — well, he knew exactly what it is. He knew the importance. Where’s Canada, by the way? Where are you? He knew the importance of this”, Trump stated.

Carney, though, wasn’t offended by Trump’s mistake and humorously took his tongue clip. “I’m glad you upgraded me to president”, Carney was seen saying to Trump as he shook his hand. “Oh, did I?” laughed away Trump, who has repeatedly faced accusations for appearing “senile.” “I’m sorry! At least it wasn’t Governor,” he added.

President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had a light-hearted exchange after Trump completed his speech on Gaza. “I’m glad you upgraded me to ‘president,'” Carney told Trump, who had given shout-outs to visiting world leaders during his remarks. pic.twitter.com/Pq4ReA0d8m — New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2025

This isn’t the first time Trump has made such a mistake; in fact, lately his innumerable blunders have been going viral. Internet users are divided; some have trolled the President for speaking utter rubbish, while others have shown concern regarding his allegedly deteriorating health.

Earlier on Monday, Trump was in Israel to celebrate the U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal between Hamas and Israel. “This is a great day, this is a whole new beginning,” he boasted in front of the reporters after he arrived at the Knesset. “And I think there’s never been an event like it, I’ve never seen anything like it,” he added.

At the summit, the American President also signed off on his plan to bring peace to the Middle East, along with fellow negotiators from Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt. Ironically, there was not a single representative from Hamas or Israel present at the signing ceremony in Sharm El Sheikh.

MAGA Mark Carney takes photo with Donald Trump in Egypt pic.twitter.com/Do8OGlGzHM — Marc Nixon (@MarcNixon24) October 13, 2025

The Gaza Health Ministry stated on Monday that at least “67,869 Palestinians have been killed and 170,105 others injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.” Most of the people killed have been civilians, and most of them have even been women and children, he added.

Carney and Trump have met earlier as well, in October at the White House to discuss relations between the U.S. and Canada. The dicey relationship between America and Canada can be attributed to Trump’s heavy tariff imposition. Mr. President has often said that “Canada could avoid tariffs by becoming the 51st state.” The repeated jabs about the U.S. acquiring Canada have alienated Canadian travelers.

“The people of Canada, they will love us again,” the President said. “Most of them still do. If you say only 25%. I assume a lot of them. I think they love us.” “It’s not bad. They’ll come back,” Carney told him.