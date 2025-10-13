‘The War Is Over’ — Trump Declares as Hamas Frees First Hostages Under Historic Ceasefire

There is a historic ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that has taken effect, marking the day with what President Trump has described as “The End of the War.”

On 13th October 2025, the first batch of Israeli hostages who were abducted on October 7, 2023, was released. Hamas had abducted 251 people.

The peace talks and the agreement for the release of the hostages were brokered under the Trump administration. It then led to the release of hostages.

Trump has already landed in Israel to oversee the first phase of the peace deal. He was greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airport.

The visit is the culmination of months of diplomacy. These behind-the-scenes talks aimed to end tension in the Middle East and halt one of the bloodiest conflicts in that region.

WATCH: Israeli hostage Bar Kupershtein is reunited with his family after being released by Hamas. Follow live 🔗 https://t.co/C301Bd67jE 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/yniCqaXYvl — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 13, 2025

There were large crowds of thousands of Israelis gathered who were there to welcome the first group of hostages home.

The ceasefire has been holding for several days now. It might be the first step toward stabilizing Gaza and another chance to rebuild trust between Israelis and their neighbors.

It has been reported by the Israeli officials that the first batch of freed hostages included 20 individuals. These had both civilians and soldiers.

All these people were taken hostage and had been in captivity since the 2003 attacks.

IDF soldier Matan Angrest is among those released, as confirmed by Defense Minister Israel Katz. Katz said, “The State of Israel and the security establishment embrace our first hostages returning home. We await all of them with excitement and great love.”

Families of hostages got an opportunity to connect with them on a video call prior to the release. The overwhelming relief and joy were evident on their faces.

Released hostages Omri Miran and Alon Ohel reunite with their familieshttps://t.co/dzDR9j3v4V pic.twitter.com/F05lemFEyZ — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) October 13, 2025

Einav Zangauker is the mother of Matan Zangauker, who was among the hostages. She was seen speaking to her son: “You’re coming home—there’s no more war.”

All living Israeli captives are expected to be freed. The remains of 28 hostages who have been confirmed dead will be returned in the coming days.

Donald Trump has suggested a twenty-point Gaza peace plan. It emphasizes a full ceasefire, humanitarian aid corridors, and international oversight. All these are to ensure long-term stability.

While speaking aboard Air Force One on his way to Israel, Trump said, “It’s a point in time you’ll never see again. Everybody’s happy—Jewish, Muslim, Arab countries. It’s the first time in 3,000 years that everyone is unified.”

This is definitely a pivotal moment in Trump’s overall Middle East diplomacy. However, there are questions that are still unanswered.

Questions like, would the ceasefire hold amid deep-rooted mistrust between the sides? What challenges might emerge as later phases of the plan unfold?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called this ceasefire “the beginning of a new path—a path of building, healing, and unity.”

In the U.K., Prime Minister Keir Starmer has welcomed this development as “the first, crucial phase in ending the war in the Middle East.” He has also pledged more humanitarian aid for Gaza.

World leaders are set to meet at a peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where Trump will join over 20 heads of state to discuss the next steps.