Donald Trump’s ‘Your Taxes Are Coming Down’ Joke Backfires – Internet Mocks Him as “Tone-Deaf”

Donald Trump has made not one, not two, but countless tone-deaf statements since taking office for his second term in January 2025. In a recent YouTube video posted on his granddaughter Kai Trump‘s channel, he was seen cruising around one of his golf courses in a cart, waving to wealthy friends and shouting, “Your taxes are coming down!”

As everyone chuckled, he turned to his granddaughter, Kai, and said, “See, everyone’s happy, honey.” For the unversed, Kai is the eldest child of Donald Trump Jr. and his former wife Vanessa Haydon. She is 18 years old and currently enrolled at the University of Miami.

While Trump may have intended it as a casual joke, the flashy display of wealth — especially as America reels from a government shutdown that’s hit sectors like agriculture and aviation, came off as completely tone-deaf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entrepreneurialogy (@entrepreneurialogyy)

As per Indy 100, the video sparked backlash online. One critic replied to the Republicans Against Trump account: “Trump cares about Trump, not you. He doesn’t live paycheck to paycheck like many in the military, and he’s not worried about your health insurance.” Another user commented, “Some Americans had to give up their cars just to afford rent and groceries. Must be nice to have a golf cart.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump remained quiet for a while after the shutdown, but in a late-night post on Truth Social, he spoke about it. The Republican Party, along with him, claimed that Democrats were responsible for it. They accused the Democrats of pushing for extreme spending measures, including proposals to offer health care to undocumented immigrants.

Donald Trump is known to make several unverified and factually incorrect remarks. He is also accused of spreading lies and heading America towards an authoritarian state, where he makes decisions in a jiffy.

At the same time, while talking to reporters on the Air Force on October 12, he made another geographical blunder while talking about Qatar’s role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on October 12, he praised Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, calling him an “amazing man.” Furthermore, he then said, “You can literally walk over from Iran to Qatar. You go ‘boom boom’ and now you’re in Qatar.”

This is factually incorrect. Iran and Qatar do not share a border, as the Persian Gulf separates them, and the walking distance Trump referred to is not possible. A direct flight from Iran to Qatar takes about two hours, and by land, the journey would require passing through several countries and would take over 24 hours by car.

🚨⚡️ Trump: “Literally, you can go from Iran to Qatar. You can cross it in one second, boom, boom, and now you’re in Qatar.” -: It seems Trump can walk on water too… the American man needs intensive geography lessons 🤡🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ljzdchl2ty — RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) October 13, 2025

Trump also cited incorrect data when he claimed his National Guard troops were sent to Washington, D.C., on August 11, 2025. He claimed that the capital city’s crime rates had significantly increased over the years. He claimed D.C. had become one of the most violent cities in the world, with skyrocketing homicide rates.

PolitiFact later confirmed that the crime statistics that the President referenced were from 2023 and that D.C.’s homicide rate has significantly decreased since then. Several media outlets reported that the 79-year-old’s comments were not based on facts and accused him of trying to turn the capital into a militarized zone. Yet Trump, being Trump, dismissed the opinions and continued to glorify himself.