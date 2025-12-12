Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Dramatic Move to Oust Speaker Johnson Escalates

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has quietly been sounding out GOP colleagues about ousting House Speaker Mike Johnson according MS NOW. “Marjorie is approaching members to get to nine who will oust the speaker,” one source said. Under the House rules adopted after the whole Kevin McCarthy debacle, nine Republican votes can initiate a motion to vacate the chair and trigger a removal vote.

When asked about these rumors, Greene denied any plans to organize against Johnson, saying that it was untrue. Mediaite reported that she said, “I’m not interested in participated in participating in your story.” However, reports suggest she’s been trying to garner support among her peers as her resignation from the House is set to take effect in early January.

BOMBSHELL – MAGA civil war erupts as Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to remove Speaker Mike Johnson as discharge petitions circulate in the House. Drop a 💙 if you LOVE the smell of Karma on a Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/y9wzx0UZka — 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) December 12, 2025

Congress has been tense during the past few months, and it’s not only Greene who has been taking the heat. Johnson’s time as speaker hasn’t been smooth sailing, especially with hard-right Republicans pushing for a bolder agenda on spending, immigration, and oversight.

A motion to vacate could serve as a blunt instrument for change or signal serious discontent. The rules require nine GOP members to back such a motion to bring it up for a vote. This higher threshold was put in place to prevent the kind of chaos that led to the previous speaker’s ousting.

NEW: MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE UNLEASHED! Marjorie Taylor Greene just called out the entire GOP establishment on CNN! She blasted Trump as a liar and divider who conned the people after he laughed at her family’s death threats. MTG’s final blow: “He is a pathetic guy who only cares… pic.twitter.com/FyUyQTkdww — Popular Liberal 🇺🇸 (@PopularLiberal) December 9, 2025

But if this effort is genuine, it really highlights some deep divisions within the GOP. Greene’s outreach comes on the heels of some public disagreements between her and Johnson earlier this year over strategy and priorities. She hasn’t held back in criticizing him for not pushing the hardline agenda that she and her allies want.

In an interview on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” per The Hill, Greene said, “It is extremely frustrating as a rank-and-file Republican member and in our majority, our Republican majority, that many of us women are not taken seriously, and our legislation is not taken seriously.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene is making a long-shot push to oust Speaker Mike Johnson on her way out of Congress. She has been asking GOP colleagues to see who might support removing him. Under House rules adopted this year, nine Republicans are needed to trigger a vote

-MS NOW pic.twitter.com/6Juu6ZPPDO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 12, 2025

Greene spoke out on CNN saying, “You’re seeing Republican women lash out directly at the speaker because he sidelines us and doesn’t take us seriously,”

MTG, who was previously one of Trump’s staunchest supporters, specifically pointed a finger at Johnson. She said that he still hadn’t held a vote on her bill to “protect any child under the age of 18 from gender-affirming care.” She continued, “Johnson promised me a vote on it after the shutdown, and it has yet to come to the floor.”

Greene felt that she was being marginalized as a GOP woman. She added that Johnson “can speak out of one side of his mouth but his actions fully show the hypocrisy.” The legislator went on to note how she wasn’t the only female experience such difficulties.

She mentioned that Rep. Anna Paulina Luna complained that she couldn’t get the support from the Speaker to bring it to the floor for a vote. And Greene also said that Rep. Elise Stefanik “went to war with the Speaker just last week over an amendment she had that was extremely important.”

Trump calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a “traitor.” She responds with AIPAC receipts. MTG: $0 from pro-Israel groups

Trump: $230,473,622 “I AM AMERICA FIRST” 🇺🇸 The Epstein files started this. Now the MAGA civil war is 🅱️ecoming something else entirely. pic.twitter.com/1NKSXw43GU — Boi Agent One (@boiagentone) December 8, 2025

Congress will be back in January, and if there’s going to be any formal motion, it’ll need public signatures and follow certain procedures before getting voted on in the chamber. But, there certainly isn’t love lost between Greene and Johnson as she gathers the stories of women-he-done-wrong against him.