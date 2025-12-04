GOP Women Turn on Mike Johnson as Confidence in His Leadership Collapses

Women in the GOP are turning on House Speaker Mike Johnson, creating another rift in an increasingly divided party. According to new reporting from the New York Times and NBC News, several high profile Republican congresswomen have lost confidence in Johnson’s ability to lead, and some are now speaking more openly about it.

The New York Times names four women in particular, Representatives Elise Stefanik, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, and Anna Paulina Luna, each of whom has grown frustrated with Johnson for different reasons. NBC News also reported hearing similar concerns from two additional Republican women who spoke anonymously.

Elise Stefanik has become one of the most outspoken critics. In comments reported by the Wall Street Journal, she said, “He certainly would not have the votes to be speaker if there was a roll call vote tomorrow.” She added that she believes “the majority of Republicans would vote for new leadership, it is that widespread.” Stefanik’s break with Johnson followed a dispute over a defense bill where she accused him of blocking her amendment and undermining her position.

Just more lies from the Speaker. And in true to form, the Speaker texted me yesterday claiming he “knew nothing about it.” Yeah right. This is his preferred tactic to tell Members when he gets caught torpedoing the Republican agenda. It wasn’t on your radar? This is the ONLY… https://t.co/AKxC6CU8ma — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 2, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken the conflict even further by repeatedly saying that Republican women are being sidelined by party leaders who do not want them taking a more assertive role. Greene said, “There is a lot of weak Republican men and they are more afraid of strong Republican women.” She added, “They always try to marginalize the strong Republican women that actually want to do something and actually want to achieve.”

Greene has also faulted Johnson for what she sees as mishandling of the government shutdown, which dragged on for 43 days and became the longest in American history. Her frustrations continued into the fight over the Epstein files, where she accused party leaders of trying to discourage Republican women from pushing the issue. NBC News reported that two Republican women said Johnson’s team privately signaled they did not want the matter escalated.

Representative Nancy Mace has also been described by colleagues and aides as frustrated with Johnson’s leadership. While she has not publicly demanded a change, the New York Times reported that she has told people she is tired of how the House is being run. In a recent post addressing speculation about her future, Mace wrote, “I loathe how slow Congress moves. I loathe we have not delivered on President Trump’s agenda. I loathe serious lawmakers are not taken seriously.”

Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna filed a discharge petition to force a vote on banning lawmakers from trading individual stocks, showing that she no longer trusts Johnson’s leadership to act on major reforms.

Some Republican women are openly challenging Johnson, some are working around him, and others are privately questioning whether he should remain in the job at all.