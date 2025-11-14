Marjorie Taylor Greene Presses GOP to Focus on Affordability, Not Trump’s Epstein Files

Marjorie Taylor Greene has a laser-like focus when it comes to getting things done. The legislator is calling out her own party, saying the push from the Trump administration to block or hide Jeffrey Epstein’s files is a distraction from real issues facing Americans. To her, affordability, inflation, and the cost of living deserve the GOP’s full attention.

The Georgia congresswoman had a frank conversation with Politico where she argued that Republicans are getting sidetracked. She believes that while powerful individuals and foreign governments might have interests in the Epstein files, voters at home are more concerned with making ends meet.

Greene believed that paying attention to the Epstein files is “insanely the wrong direction to go.” She added, “The five-alarm fire is health care and affordability for Americans. And that’s where the focus should be.”

The lawmaker wasn’t done yet and declared, “This is me wanting my party to do something, to win and do something good for the American people.” Greene explained that not only was it the right thing to do for her fellow Americans,”[B]ut if you want to win the midterms, this is what we need to be doing, deliver for Americans if we want them to send us back in 2026.”

And she’s not wrong. The statistics back her up.

I have a love hate relationship with her everyday #MarjorieTaylorGreene Mostly hate https://t.co/adF03OY0UY — Phillip 🏳️‍🌈 (@PhillipLikesTV) October 13, 2025

An October poll by The Guardian found that 75 % of Americans report their household costs have increased, with many spending between $100 and $749 more per month this year. And according to an AP voter survey, conducted in early November, the economy remains the dominant concern for voters. The poll results, via ABC News, showed that the cost of living, affordability, and inflation far outweigh foreign policy or other headline-grabbing issue.

Greene is also within her rights to critique her party’s focus on the Epstein files. A poll by Quinnipiac University found that 63 % of voters disapprove of how the Trump administration handled the files, while only 17 % approve. It seems as if someone has been doing her homework.

Hi this is your daily reminder that insurance has become UNAFFORDABLE for most Americans. Health, Auto, and Home. I wish my party would make this a priority. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 6, 2025

Especially, because Greene then points out that even among Americans following the Epstein story, attention is limited. About 60 % say they are paying at least some attention, but only 26 % are paying a lot of attention, according to a Washington Post survey. For Greene, this shows the public wants solutions for their wallets, not endless political drama.

As Greene told Politico, “Releasing the Epstein files is the easiest thing in the world… Just release it all, let the American people sort through every bit of it, and, you know, support the victims. That’s just like the most common sense, easiest thing in the world. But to spend any effort trying to stop it makes — it just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Next week we will be voting to release the Epstein files. I honestly believe it’s not only the right thing to do for the victims but it’s also the right thing to do for the country. Americans deserve transparency. Remember Democrats had 4 years under Biden to release it all, but… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 13, 2025

Because the effort and focus should be on the issues that matter most to Americans. At the moment, that’s about taking care of their wallets.

Greene also questioned why the party spends political capital on foreign concerns. “I’m just speaking for myself, I’m America first. I am 100 percent for my country, no other country,” she said. “That’s what a lot of people thought they voted for in 2024.” She may have a valid point.

According to Trump, Greene has “lost her way.” But Greene shared, “I don’t see how we win the midterms on the course that we’ve been set on so far.” Only the 2026 midterms will show whose course the voters agree with.