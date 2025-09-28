Marjorie Taylor Greene Drops Bombshell Amid Epstein Files’ Release Push: “I’m Not…”

Even though Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to scandal, her most recent remarks about Jeffrey Epstein’s secret files confused Washington. The Georgia Republican stunned everybody on social media on Saturday when she claimed that she won’t be found dead by her own hand.

She accused “foreign government[s] or powerful people” of trying to silence her for backing the release of Epstein’s infamous files in a long string of posts on X. The comments came with the force of an authoritative thud rather than as a joke.

Greene said that she was “one of the happiest, healthiest people” that anyone would meet, but she reminded her followers that if she were to die, think about who would be hardest hit by those files being made public. In typical MTG fashion, she also repeated her trust in God as the basis of her strength: “I have full faith in God and Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior.”

Of course, though she called herself a “sinner,” the subtext was not one of guilt or apology but that there would likely be foul play.

The discharge petition that Marjorie Taylor Greene signed, which requested the release of Epstein’s files (records that have long been the subject of political infighting, false accusations, and chaotic efforts to reduce the harm), is at the heart of her situation. Greene wrote in her morning post that this was “not about a p—— contest between political parties,” it was instead about protecting women and exposing to light what she dubbed “the Epstein r— and pedophile network.”

Greene blamed lawmakers and the mainstream press for using the conflict as a political tool rather than promoting honesty. “The obsession over the Epstein files and fighting about it (…) needs to end,” she wrote, before adding that her name would stay rooted in the petition.

Yet, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s views have led her to clash with some senior figures, including the White House, which is reportedly associated with Trump. A Trump official warned that pushing the Epstein files bill would be seen as a “very hostile act,” according to The New York Times. Greene would have none of it. “You didn’t get me elected. I do not work for you,” she told an upper-level West Wing aide, “I work for my district.” Even for one of Donald Trump’s devoted supporters, that step away from MAGA norms shows how fiery this issue has become. Greene got calmer as the afternoon went on. In her post, Marjorie Taylor Greene had written: “I am not suicidal.”

Many people connect the words with Jeffrey Epstein’s questionable 2019 jail cell suicide. “If something happens to me, I ask you all to find out [who] would take heinous actions to stop the information from coming out,” Greene wrote in her post, which she frames as both a statement of life and a warning. She was accused of self-dramatization by critics, who rolled their eyes. Backers said that she has stated what many people feel scared to say: that the Epstein files are dangerous. And that anybody who tries to find them runs the risk of facing violent rivals. Greene is using the row as a weapon rather than accepting it.

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to clear up suspicion before it is established by publicly declaring that she is content, healthy, and deeply devoted to God. She is not buying the story. She wants the facts to be known if she is silenced. We don’t know if this is a genuine warning or another political scam. Anyway, Marjorie Taylor Greene is turning the Epstein case into a conflict between one of Washington’s most outspoken critics and those who, according to Greene, want to keep the data secret.