Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands America Be Divided, Warns Nation Is ‘Unsafe For Everyone’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is back to pitching a “national divorce,” and this time she is framing it as a safety issue for everyone in the country.

In a lengthy post on X, the Georgia Republican said the right and left have “nothing left to talk about,” insisted she wants the split to be “peaceful,” and declared the United States “too far gone” to salvage. She wrote that the country is “no longer safe for any of us,” a line that supercharged reactions across social media and cable chatter alike.

There is nothing left to talk about with the left. They hate us. They assassinated our nice guy who actually talked to them peacefully debating ideas. Then millions on the left celebrated and made clear they want all of us dead. To be honest, I want a peaceful national… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 15, 2025

Greene tied her renewed push to the shock and grief on the right following conservative figure Charlie Kirk’s killing at Utah Valley University, calling him a martyr and predicting a spiritual revival among supporters. Federal investigators have described the attack as an assassination, and multiple outlets have reported on the manhunt, arrest, and emerging evidence in the case, a grim backdrop that Greene says proves her point about the nation’s fractures.

In her post, Greene leaned into culture war themes and frustration with her own party, blasting Republicans for preparing another stopgap funding bill that she claims advances President Joe Biden’s agenda instead of what voters “actually” wanted.

She urged followers to put faith in God, tighten family circles, and avoid the left, adding that anyone expecting the GOP to “fight against evil” with its current power will be “extremely disappointed.” The message echoed her brand, part fire alarm, part sermon, and all controversy, the exact formula that keeps her in the headlines.

This is not a one off idea for Greene, it is a rerun. In February 2023, she drew widespread condemnation for calling for a “national divorce,” saying red and blue states should separate and the federal government should shrink. The push was denounced by critics across the spectrum, and even some Republicans kept their distance as the phrase “civil war” trended online.

She refused to back down then, and has periodically revived the theme since, most recently in late 2024 as the 2024 election aftermath kept partisan nerves raw.

What is different now is the context, and the claim that the nation is broadly “unsafe.” Investigations into the Kirk shooting are still unfolding, with law enforcement outlining key forensic developments and warning about misinformation waves that have followed.

The swirl of facts, rumors, and grief has only intensified the online environment where Greene’s message thrives, and where calls for a “peaceful” split share real estate with incendiary rhetoric and viral deepfakes.

Whether any of this amounts to a policy blueprint is another story. There is no legal mechanism for carving up the United States by partisan preference, and when Greene floated the idea before, it functioned more as a cultural pressure valve than a legislative plan.

Still, the congresswoman has a knack for boiling complex national angst into sharp slogans that travel far online, and her latest round arrives in a moment primed for maximum amplification. If past is prologue, expect Democrats to blast the idea as dangerous, expect many Republicans to shrug it off as theater, and expect Greene to keep saying the quiet part loud, again and again.