Trump Rocked by Epstein Bombshell as House Prepares Vote to Unseal Files

The fight over the Jeffrey Epstein records just exploded into a real headache for Donald Trump. After months of slow walking and procedural roadblocks, a bipartisan faction in the House now has the juice to force a vote to release the Epstein files.

The push is being led by Kentucky libertarian gadfly Rep. Thomas Massie and California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna, who teamed up on a discharge petition that House leaders could not bottle up forever. With one more signature, the petition reaches the magic number, and that final sign-off is suddenly in sight.

CNN: Breaking news tonight, Democrats securing the final push they need to force a vote on the release of the Epstein files as Democrat Adelita Grijalva wins the special election in Arizona’s 7th congressional district pic.twitter.com/wPGlRRIKvH — Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2025

The turning point arrived in Arizona. Voters in the Tucson anchored 7th District elected Democrat Adelita Grijalva in a special election to replace her late father, Rep. Raúl Grijalva. Her win narrows the GOP’s already razor-thin majority and, more importantly for this fight, gives the Massie Khanna petition its likely 218th backer once she is sworn in. In other words, the House is now on the clock for a roll call that Republican leaders spent the summer trying to avoid.

Massie filed the petition on September 2, lighting a fuse that leadership cannot easily snuff out. Discharge petitions are a blunt instrument, but they work when enough members are willing to buck their bosses. Over the past few weeks, a trickle of Republicans joined Democrats to sign on. By Wednesday, Massie said he essentially had the votes, and outside trackers showed the count hovering at the threshold. Translation, a floor vote to unseal the documents is imminent unless wavering members peel off at the last second.

BREAKING: The US House Just reached the 218 Votes needed to force Trump to release the full Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/LbZZBhVqaX — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) September 24, 2025

This showdown has been brewing all summer. Democrats accused Speaker Mike Johnson of shutting the House down to stall any public airing of the files, and some Republicans privately fretted that a release could trigger a political detonation in the middle of an election cycle. The optics were brutal, the party that promised sunlight now looked like it was drawing the blinds. With a bipartisan workaround in motion and a new Democrat headed to the chamber, the dam is cracking.

For Trump, the politics could get thorny. Massie is no establishment darling, and Khanna is no MAGA ally, but together they represent an anti-secrecy coalition that will not be easy to caricature. Expect Democrats to argue that Republicans protected the powerful, and expect Trump world to warn of a weaponized doc dump. Either way, a vote forces everyone on record, and that is exactly what leadership tried to dodge.

What happens next is straightforward. Once Grijalva is sworn in and the petition hits 218, the House must schedule consideration under the rules that govern discharge petitions. Staff will scramble through the fine print, but the headline is simple, a vote to compel the release is coming. If it passes, the relevant committees and agencies will be directed to produce what they have, with redactions hashed out under existing disclosure laws. If it fails, the members who killed it will own that decision in November.

A story that party leaders hoped to smother is suddenly front and center, with a bipartisan pair steering the House toward a vote that could pry open a trove of files tied to one of the ugliest scandals in modern American life. The numbers are there, the pressure is on, and the countdown begins the moment Arizona’s newest member raises her right hand.