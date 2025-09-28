Elon Musk Is Latest Addition to Epstein Files? Tesla CEO’s Furious Message Surfaces

Elon Musk shook the world after his name dropped in the recent batch of Epstein Files that were released. This comes after the CEO of Tesla’s name was attached to the controversial matter, along with Prince Andrew, as claimed by a recent Sky News report. So far, about 150 high-profile names have been associated with Jeffrey Epstein’s lawsuit, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and more. They are presented inside the court documents against the notorious s– t———.

While the mere news of Elon Musk being named in the Epstein Files blew out largely all over social media within a fraction of a few seconds, the businessman seems to have met it with a rough blow. Taking to X, he furiously shut down all the chatter, calling it a misleading headline targeting a false narrative. Elon wrote, “Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt. Epstein tried to get me to go to his island, and I REFUSED, yet they named me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit.”

To provide clarity on the false narrative angle claimed by Musk, it seems he has taken offence at being named first before Prince Andrew, while he claims to have never been directly associated with Epstein in the first place. Further comments from his side on the matter have not been disclosed as of yet. Meanwhile, the recent files released in the case mention Elon Musk at a point where it reads “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)” as a note attached to Jeffrey’s 2014 diary.

As per Elon Musk, he has repeatedly clarified that Jeffrey Epstein had invited him to his compound on Little St. James in the Virgin Islands a number of times. However, the Tesla CEO turned it down successfully. Previously, during one of his interviews with Vanity Fair right after Epstein’s arrest, Musk had confirmed visiting the offender’s Manhattan townhouse just once several years back, for only about 30 minutes. He further described Jeffrey as “a creep” who tried repeatedly to convince the latter to visit his island.

On the other hand, one of Epstein’s longtime accomplices and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell had recalled seeing Musk a couple of times. Speaking with the Department of Justice, she revealed meeting Elon sometime between 2010-11, during a multi-day stay at the Caribbean island for Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s birthday. While Maxwell did not have any knowledge about a deeper relationship between Elon Musk and Jeffrey Epstein, a lot of emails that were exchanged between the two have been uncovered during the investigation.

Interestingly, Elon Musk contradicted Maxwell’s statement that she had met him. In a post on X, the CEO wrote, “Don’t know Ghislaine at all. She photobombed me once at a Vanity Fair party several years ago. The real question is why VF invited her in the first place.”

Amid the crossfire of accusations led after the release of the Epstein Files, Elon Musk, coincidentally, had a major fallout with his once-buddy Donald Trump. Things escalated between the two of them in such a fashion that one of Musk’s now-deleted tweets indicated that the classified files concerning Jeffrey Epstein actually had Trump in them. He wrote, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”