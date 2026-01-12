Man Threatens to Kill ICE Agent and His Children in Terrifying Social Media Post: “Can’t Wait to Put a Bullet Into…”

The Minneapolis ICE shooting has escalated, with more shocking incidents taking place around the country. A New York man is facing federal charges after he allegedly threatened to kill a Department of Homeland Security officer and his children in a social media post in April 2025.

According to the official criminal complaint from the Western District Court of New York, Matthew White, a 43-year-old from Jamestown, was charged with threatening to assault and murder a federal law officer. As per the official documents, the accused had posted threats in a now-deleted post, writing, “I can’t wait to put a bullet into this guy’s brain, but first his children.”

Threaten a member of ICE and end up being prosecuted. PERIOD. I STAND WITH ICE. https://t.co/bYRRTd3DgS — VeteranRN1 (@VeteranRn1) July 11, 2025

In April 2025, he again tweeted, “Kill them all, ICE is the new age Gestapo.” He had publicly threatened to kill ICE agents if they did not show “proof of identity and a signed warrant.” White allegedly wrote,

“Understand that if your ICE agents don’t show proof of identity and a signed warrant, we will kill them.”

But he had crossed the line when he specifically posted a picture of a DHS agent and pledged to take him down. He had written, “This guy needs to be tied up.” Later, he quoted his former tweet and added, “I can’t wait to put a bullet into this guy’s brain, but first his children.”

Furthermore, he sent a series of tweets in the span of a couple of hours, promising a “civil war” and saying how President Donald Trump’s administration is not following the “laws.” As per a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, the case was carefully investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations, and it was conducted under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Erin Keegan.

THIS needs to happen across the country- every activist inciting, harassing, threatening ICE, DHS, CBP – gets arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned in FED courts. https://t.co/bdsX5hBonj — FedUp- (@FedUpwDemsLIES) July 10, 2025

The federal grand jury indicted him on Thursday for threatening to “assault and murder,” a charge that carries the penalty of serving a decade behind bars. As per Law & Crime, Matthew White has shared a GoFundMe, which claimed that the real tweets were “misconstructed and manipulated,” and he should not be serving any prison time for “vocalizing” his thoughts.

Though these crimes are merely accusations as of now, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The matter gained widespread attention after officials from Donald Trump’s administration publicly supported the Minneapolis ICE shooting.

Meanwhile, some MAGA supporters are provoking the protestors to support Renee Nicole Good. Nevertheless, the current condition in the U.S. is extremely tense, keeping the masses on edge, almost ready to defy the government and wage a civil war.