MAGA Voter Explodes Over ‘Insane’ Diabetes Drug Prices, Blames Trump’s Tariffs in Fiery Viral Rant

Going viral is a Facebook post by a self-described MAGA voter who claims that because of Donald Trump’s tariffs, she and her partner are no longer able to purchase their imported meds. The MAGA supporter began the message by expressing her ire at President Trump and his current tariff war, which has raised the cost of imported goods in the United States.

She replied, “He should take his tarrifs and shove them up his ass!” She then detailed the US prescription costs for herself and her spouse, which, with Medicare, total more than $500 each. She claimed that in order to save money, they had been purchasing their prescription drugs from Canada or the UK.

However, that was altered when the Canadian business allegedly raised costs by $80 to $100 a month in order to compensate for Trump’s tariffs. “I voted for Trump, I truly wish I had not… He not making America Great Again, but he sure is making it more expensive,” she wrote.

“Jim and I are both on blood thinners that in US cost in $500+ a month for each of us. I was recently put on Jardiance for diabetes, another 480.00 a month and Jim takes a breather, another 350.00 a month. We obviously cannot afford those prices, yes that is with medicare part D,” writes a user. One Reddit user wrote, “Sounding off! Trump is a MORON!”

Medicare Part D makes this persons medication unaffordable. They worked around the American healthcare system to get drugs at a reduced cost. Donald Trump levies tariffs on Canada and the UK raising the price of the foreign drugs. This is all trumps fault🥴 pic.twitter.com/cHUEDsigo9 — WW (@the_urb) August 10, 2025

People’s reactions to the posts were mixed, with some defending President Trump. “You can’t blame the president for the high drug pricing,” one commenter said in response to the entry. However, another user wrote, “So we have been getting these drugs from Canada or the UK depending, Eliquis cost 220.00 for A THREE MONTH supply, Xrelto costs 99.00 for a THREE MONTH SUPPLY, Jardiance cost 200.00 for a THREE MONTH SUPPLY. His breathers cost 135.00 for A THREE MONTH SUPPLY.”

A Furious MAGA Voter’s Post Breaking Down The “Ridiculous” Cost Of Their Diabetes Medicine Due To Donald Trump’s Tariffs Is Going Viral

A Reddit user writes, “I got an email tonight from Canada drug warehouse that I have to reorder by the 14th or the huge tariffs are kicking in on the 29th adding 80-100 PER MONTH on all our meds. It’s ridiculous that we have the highest drug prices in the WORLD. Seniors cannot afford these prices for needed drugs with no generic in the USA, drug companies rather see us dead than give us affordable drugs. Now Trump is taking that away from us too. What an awful president.”

An angry voter wrote, “Trump only wants to prove he is right about tariffs, he has to be right about everything, if you look at him cross eyed he fires you or prosecutes you, I voted for Trump, I truly wish I had not, biggest narcissist I have ever seen, He not making America Great Again, but he sure is making it more expensive.”