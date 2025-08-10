Donald Trump Vows to Make Washington, D.C. ‘One of the Safest’ Cities, Plans Federal Crackdown on Violent Crime

President Trump posted on Truth Social how much safer Washington, DC will be soon. According to the announcement, the press conference will be held on Monday. Its goal is to stop violent crimes that have been on the rise in the past few months. He posted that the national Capital has become one of the most violent cities in the world.

Trump wants to ensure it’s the safest place for all soon. He wrote that the city has become dangerous. That’s a huge claim coming from him. In the past six months, Trump has supported the federal takeover of the city.

He concluded the post with his signature, President DJT. Even last month, Trump declared that the federal takeover of the city is leading to a decline in the crime rate.

He also stated that Sudie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff, has been working closely with Muriel Bowser, who’s a democrat. Trump has supported the congressional takeover of the Capitol to ensure homelessness and crime in the city are tackled.

“On Monday a Press Conference will be held at the White House which will, essentially, stop violent crime in Washington, D.C. It has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World. It will soon be one of the safest…” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/mIMr8K8jDM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 9, 2025

There is no confirmation of what will be announced in the press conference, but the goal seems clear to reduce the crime rate. Moreover, Trump was enquired about the New York mayoral race. To this he hinted that the East Coast will be the next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

Furthermore, Trump agrees that the crime rate in both cities has increased manifold, and this is his reason for the upcoming announcement. However, the crime rate is declining, according to the NYPD in June.

These were the statistics from January to May. The shootings and murders in these months were the lowest recorded in history. The same thing happened in DC, as confirmed by the police department. There was a drop of 26% in violent crimes as per the statement released on Friday.

NEW FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP: On Monday a Press Conference will be held at the White House which will, essentially, stop violent crime in Washington, D.C. It has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World. It will soon be one of the safest!!! Thank you for your… pic.twitter.com/E7B0u5PEND — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) August 9, 2025

Recently, a former federal staffer, Edward Coristine, was assaulted, leading to Trump’s aim to take over DC. After the incident, Trump declared that if the situation in DC does not improve, they will have to do a federal takeover of the city and run the city as they see fit. They’ll make sure the criminals cannot get away with what they have been doing anymore.

Meanwhile, Karoline Leavitt announced the federal takeover of the DC patrol will last a week but could be extended. Moreover, Trump cut the funding for gun violence prevention programs, surpassing $158 million in the New York and DC areas.