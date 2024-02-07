Lisa Vanderpump Discloses That She and Former BFF Kyle Richards Still Don’t Talk

Lisa Vanderpump has asserted that the prospect of reconciling with ex-bestie Kyle Richards is not on the horizon. As per Radar Online, the Vanderpump Rules star shared that both she and her once close friend, Richards, are fully busy in their respective lives. Talking about the current state of their relationship, Vanderpump addressed questions about whether she intended to get in touch with her ex-best friend, especially in light of Richards' recent separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. However, she disclosed that they had not been talking.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By SMXRF

To Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Vanderpump said, “I think that ship has sailed." She added, "When I’ve run into her, it hasn’t been exactly … I think she knows how I feel. I’ve been very honest about that." Furthermore, she continued, “Now, I have seen Mauricio. I saw him at ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ So, yeah, I kicked him in the ass."

Vanderpump provided her perspective on Richards' and Umansky's separation, which came to light in July 2023, marking the end of their 27-year marriage. She said, “Well, I knew there were many rumors but I’m kind of the biggest advocate of not listening to rumors, especially in the restaurant business and stuff."

Vanderpump also stated, "I felt very sad for her because I know Kyle really held her marriage very close and near. It was very, very important to her, and she always kinda gave the impression of everything being perfect whether it was or it wasn't. I think it's a shame, I really do. I hope they find their way back to each other." Richards and Umansky got married in January 1997 and have three daughters. Meanwhile, Vanderpump and Richards had a falling out when Vanderpump denied leaking information and being involved in a negative story about their co-star, Dorit Kemsley.

While acknowledging that her connection with Richards remains distant, she clarified that there's no animosity between them. The duo, once inseparable best friends, saw their escalating dispute hit a breaking point during Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019, as per TODAY's reports. This rift ultimately led Vanderpump to exit the Bravo show, leaving their friendship forever changed. In addition, Richards has openly shared on multiple occasions about what she believes to be uncomfortable encounters with Vanderpump over the years.

#RHOBH #livingmybestlife 'That Ship Has Sailed': Lisa Vanderpump Reveals She and Ex-BFF Kyle Richards Still Don't Talk

Vanderpump revealed she hasn't spoken to her ex-best friend Kyle Richards since it was revealed she was separating from Mauricio Umansky.https://t.co/2XPg19oy6G — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) January 26, 2024

Meanwhile, the ex-friends have offered their perspectives on a viral incident that reportedly happened during an unexpected encounter at a restaurant in 2021. Richards alleged that Vanderpump was involved with a dine-and-dash move, slyly transferring her bill to Richards' table for payment. On the other hand, Vanderpump refuted the accusation, asserting that it was a mere misunderstanding. According to her, she believed the bill had already been settled by someone else she knew at the restaurant, contributing to the mix-up.