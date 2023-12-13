James Spivey, the ex-best friend of Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans, was taken into custody on first-degree murder charges. Spivey is in serious legal problems after he reportedly shot and murdered a 30-year-old man named Coty Allen Gales, according to the shocking news reported by The U.S. Sun. The incident took place in Supply, North Carolina; Spivey shot Gales with a pistol, according to reports from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office. The event happened on December 8, 2023, at 8:49 p.m.

First-degree murder charges were brought against James, according to the report, because he 'unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did of malice aforethought kill and murder Coty Gales.' Spivey is still being held while the death investigation is being conducted and was due in court on December 11 at 2:00 PM local time.

Spivey and Evans were close friends until a violent incident occurred three years ago. After a week of arguments with her husband, David Eason, Evans reportedly took two friends, Spivey and his then-partner Joshua Galloway, to the family home to get her belongings. Eason allegedly 'assaulted' Spivey 'with a deadly weapon, a Springfield handgun, by hitting James Spivey in the back of the neck and on his back with the handgun,' according to the arrest warrant that The U.S. Sun was able to get at the time. The warrant also stated that Eason threatened to 'blow James' f**king brains out.'

After the argument, Spivey told the outlet that Jenelle went back to their house in North Carolina and, despite her promise to do so, did not get a restraining order against Eason at the time. "She's claiming she's with relatives, but it’s the opposite. She’s staying at the property. They’re back together," he said. Ultimately, in August 2020, the accusations against Evans' husband were dismissed.

In this drama, it seems as though Jenelle decided to support her husband even after he allegedly assaulted her friend, which caused Spivey to become estranged. Spivey shared at the time, "I wish them the best, whatever that may be. As far as me and my partner, we are through with them. There will be no rekindling of a friendship. What’s done is done," he said, adding that "they don’t have to get other people roped into their drama. I don’t want anything to do with her."

Eason was charged with child abuse in late October of this year following an alleged attack on Jenelle's 14-year-old son Jace in late September, per The U.S. Sun. Evans once more defended her husband following the filing of the misdemeanor child abuse accusation, blaming her son's mental condition for any legal problems her family may be facing. "The police are looking into the wrong person right now. There is a vile situation going on and it’s not about my husband. This story is one-sided, and no interviews were conducted asking what happened when the 'incident' occurred," Jenelle told the Daily Mail at the time.

