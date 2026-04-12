Lisa Kudrow Recalls Feeling Overlooked During ‘Friends’: “Nobody Cared”

Lisa Kudrow recently reflected on her experience while filming Friends as the lovable Phoebe Buffay. The actress got candid about her journey and commented on what it truly felt like behind-the-scenes when she was not in character.

In an interview with The Independent, Kudrow reminisced about her early filming days as her beloved Friends character. Firstly, she said that “nobody cared” about her on set. Agents at her talent agency referred to her as “the sixth friend.”

She did not specify which talent agency members specifically referred to when she filmed Friends. Kudrow appeared as Phoebe from 1994 to 2004 and continues to entertain generations of fans with her wit and humor.

Lisa Kudrow says “nobody cared about me” on ‘Friends’ Says she was referred to as “the sixth Friend” by “certain parts” of her talent agency (via The Independent | https://t.co/dgOjDv7gkE) pic.twitter.com/x56f6iliLh — CoveredGeekly (@CoveredGeekly) April 6, 2026

However, the behind-the-scenes reality is quite different for someone who was, at the time, an upcoming actress with so much passion and potential. In 1998, Kudrow earned herself an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress as Phoebe. She was the first of the six cast members to receive such a prestigious award.

Although she had gratitude for the award, Kudrow said it felt like a fluke at the time, mainly because she heard things like, “Boy, is she lucky she got on that show.”

Kudrow said Friends was filmed during her youth, which opened up endless possibilities for her acting career. But she reportedly claimed to have lacked vision at the time.

To those mocking Lisa Kudrow- one of the finest moments in the ENTIRE series was the scene when Phoebe gives birth & says goodbye to the triplets. A master class in acting, Lisa went to win an Emmy. pic.twitter.com/tyNKrLDfPE — Ahan Abraham (@AhanAbraham) April 6, 2026

Although she appears not to have had a very pleasant experience while portraying Phoebe, her character remains iconic. Phoebe might be a bit aloof, but she really did come through for her friends when it mattered most.

Her character never ceased to entertain, not just her band of friends living together on the show. Additionally, the audience and viewers fondly share snippets of her most memorable and hilarious moments on social media.

Kudrow is still friends with the rest of the cast from the show. Those who joined her included Jennifer Aniston (as Rachel Green), David Schwimmer (as Ross Geller), Courteney Cox (as Monica Geller), and Matt LeBlanc (as Joey Tribbiani).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Kudrow was also close friends with Matthew Perry, who played Cox’s on-screen boyfriend and later husband, Chandler Bing. Until his death, they often met amid their busy schedules as actors and as entrepreneurs. And they usually share snippets of their time on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Kudrow might be renowned for her humor, but she’s got an incredible range as an actress who can truly deliver in any role. An example of her versatility would be the time she appeared alongside Robert De Niro in Analyze This.

I think Lisa Kudrow just secured her Emmy win with this episode of The Comeback. pic.twitter.com/M0xannzEok — Christian (@cagillett) April 6, 2026

Her other famous works include P.S. I Love You, Time Bandits, The Parenting, The Other Woman, Easy A, among numerous others. Apart from acting, she also spent her time lending her voice to the beloved kids’ animated movie The Boss Baby and Hercules.

She most recently appeared in Season 3 of the final installment of The Comeback. It is an HBO series in which she stars. Episodes aired on March 22, 2026.