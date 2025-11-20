Lip Reader Reveals What Melania Trump Told Saudi Crown Prince at the White House Dinner

It was a starry week at the White House, what with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosting special guests for dinner as the couple welcomed Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The White House actively shared inside photos and videos from the star-studded dinner. Among the many highlights of the event was the guest list (more on that later).

.@POTUS and @FLOTUS welcome Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman back to the White House for this evening’s formal dinner pic.twitter.com/RaktTjkoBc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2025

An inside clip was posted by the Official White House Rapid Response account on X, and it features Melania Trump hosting the Saudi Crown Prince alongside her husband, Donald Trump. After the video went viral, lip readers tried decoding what Melania could have possibly said.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling, in an interaction with The Irish Star, tried to decode the exchange between Trump, Melania and Mohammed bin Salman. Per the lip reader, Trump greeted the Saudi Crown Prince with these words, “Hello, my friend,” welcoming him to the White House dinner. According to the lip reader, Melania said this while greeting Mohammed bin Salman, “Hello my friend. I am honored that you are here, thank you.”

Meanwhile, the Official account for the Office of First Lady Melania Trump, on X, also shared a clip of the FLOTUS and POTUS welcoming their guest to the dinner earlier this week and the video was re-posted by the White House’s official X handle.

🇺🇸🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/aYeAShBkxh — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) November 19, 2025

Speaking of the guest list at the high-profile White House dinner earlier this week, it included football ace Cristiano Ronaldo and tech billionaire Elon Musk. Other guests at the dinner included Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, among others.

After wrapping the White House dinner duties as a hostess, Melania Trump attended an event in North Carolina with Second Lady Usha Vance this week. The two made a stop at a Marine Corps base at Camp Lejeune and the nearby Marine Corps Air Station New River, where they spent some time with service members and their families.

According to a report by the Independent, Melania Trump faced a technical glitch of sorts during her speech at the event. The First Lady couldn’t be heard for a while. The technical glitch of the mic led to a delay in the speech.

Once the mic started working again, Melania addressed the servicemen and their families and said, “I want to thank you, all of you, because you are military families behind our nation’s defense, and thank you for your service. My husband, the president, is sending best regards.”

Melania Trump, who has largely been absent during Trump’s second Presidential term, has been making up for her absence lately with back-to-back social commitments and public appearances.

It resumed with Donald and Melania Trump’s UK duties, which included meetings with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Catherine, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Melania was then pictured handing out candies to kids during Halloween. She was also pictured by Trump’s side at the controversial Great Gatsby-themed Mar-a-Lago party recently.

Melania will also be resuming the White House Public Tours in December this year. A statement released by the Office of the First Lady last month announced it. However, there was no mention of the demolished East Wing, which housed Melania Trump’s office and staff. The sole mention of an architectural tweak in the White House was that of an “updated route” for the guests.

Melania Trump stepped into the showbiz industry as a model in New York in the Nineties. Melania, a Slovenian, met the then real estate and business tycoon Donald Trump at a party, a Fashion Week Party to be precise, in New York in 1998. Melania and Trump started dating after that. The two tied the knot on January 22, 2005.