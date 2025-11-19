Melania Trump Sails Through Technical Glitch as She and Usha Vance Visit Troops

First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance landed in North Carolina on Wednesday, marking their first trip together. And even though they experienced a technical hiccup at a school, they still pushed through.

According to ABC News, the two ladies visited the large U.S. Marine Corps base at Camp Lejeune and the nearby Marine Corps Air Station New River to spend time with service members, their children and families as the holiday period starts.

FIELD TRIP: First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance visited military families and schools at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

As the first lady began her speech, reports Independent, there was a technical glitch and she could not be heard. There was loud feedback from Melania’s microphone and there was a delay of about 15 seconds before she could start speaking again.

After noting that her mic was working, Melania went on to address servicemembers and their families at Lejeune High School. She made sure to thank them as they they stood in front of the building before she spoke. “I want to thank you, all of you, because you are military families behind our nation’s defense, and thank you for your service. My husband, the president, is sending best regards.”

She also noted that acknowledged the holiday season for those in the military. In her remarks she said that her husband and she “always think of U.S. service members but especially during the holidays.” The visit included a care-package event where volunteers helped assemble 2,000 boxes for troops deployed overseas.

Melania and Usha didn’t just stay in formal settings. According to The Washington Post, they sat with high school groups working on technology and artificial intelligence projects. At one table, students showed how they used AI to create videos and explained how social media affects sleep and body image. Melania asked, “How do you use AI in your school?” and listened as students pointed out their rules around using it responsibly.

HOLY SMOKES… what a moment. Watching First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance walk into that auditorium at Camp Lejeune… man, it hit different. The second the announcer said, “Welcome our First and Second Lady—” the whole room ERUPTED. Kids, parents, Marines…… pic.twitter.com/B6Gc3Sf6sL — ARMY1325AIR (@army1325air) November 19, 2025

For Usha, the trip also highlighted her own youth-and-education interests. She has launched programs like the “Summer Reading Challenge” for younger children. During the visit, she mingled with students and families, reinforcing the day’s theme of service and support.

The joint appearance is notable because it pulls together two high-profile roles, Melania as first lady, and Usha as second lady, in a shared engagement focusing on the military and families. According to ABC, this is the first time they have traveled together for such a full-scale trip.

Melania and Usha are angels 🥺 pic.twitter.com/paSPVAgk7Y — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) November 19, 2025

Melania also paused to connect with one elementary-school child who was wearing a ribbon showing she had a family member deployed. The first lady told her the girl was “beautiful” and congratulated her on her pride and resilience.

For the military families, the timing couldn’t be better. Melania made sure the troops and their families felt seen. Meanwhile, the students got a close-up look at how leadership and service connect, and how issues like AI and education are part of the mix.

Melania Trump and Usha Vance silenced by mic feedback during military base school visit. https://t.co/emEH7aGXXn — TheReal__Jaime (@thereal__jaime) November 19, 2025

At the event, Melania also invited any student to come visit the White House, saying, “If you were ever at the White House you’d be welcome to visit me there.” It was a friendly, down-to-earth moment that matched her style.

In the run-up to the holidays, this visit signals a shift toward more visible engagements from Melania and shows the administration putting emphasis on the military-family community.