Lip Reader Breaks Down Trump’s Off-Mic Comment on King Charles Ahead of Visit

Donald Trump is a busy man and has resumed his official duties after surviving an assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) on April 25.

Ahead of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s highly anticipated visit to the United States on April 27, netizens are revisiting Trump’s off-mic comment about the 77-year-old monarch from their visit in 2025. It shows that Trump’s affection for Charles comes from a place of authenticity.

According to AOL, a lip-reading expert has now suggested that Donald Trump’s admiration for King Charles is reportedly genuine, based on an intimate exchange captured at St. George’s Hall in September last year.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the U.K. last year and met the royal family members, including Prince William and Princess Kate, at Windsor Castle. The trip was aimed at strengthening political ties between the two countries amid rapid changes in the geopolitical sphere.

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Although Trump had previously criticized the U.K.’s views on U.S.-Israel airstrikes on Iran, calling them “terrible,” and dismissed Prime Minister Keir Starmer by saying he was “no Winston Churchill,” he has always spoken highly of King Charles.

According to The Irish Star, in an interview with Sky News, Trump described King Charles as a “great gentleman,” adding that he has known him for a long time and considers him a “wonderful, wonderful person.”

“I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a wonderful, wonderful person,” he said.

Consequently, popular lip reader Jeremy Freeman noted that Trump, known for his indirect jabs and blunt comments, spoke to King Charles with respect and amusement, praising his work ethic as the monarch.

In a brief exchange with Britain’s monarch, Trump reportedly said: “It’s so incredible, it’s what you do so well,” showcasing a mutual regard for him.

Furthermore, despite Jeremy Freeman’s positive observation, former royal editor Duncan Larcombe believes King Charles may have some reservations about the visit. He will rely on Queen Camilla’s alleged “calming influence” to help the trip proceed smoothly.

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“This is one of, if not the biggest tests of King Charles since he became monarch, because a historically special relationship is in a perilous situation,” Larcombe said.

“Donald Trump is openly criticising the Prime Minister, which Charles hasn’t had to cope with before,” he pointed out.

The royal spokesperson also highlighted that Donald Trump is one of the most influential political figures and values his association with the royal family.

Therefore, Duncan Larcombe claimed the visit represents one of the biggest challenges of Charles’ reign so far, given the political differences in the historically close UK-U.S. relationship.

According to the BBC, the four-day visit of the royal couple will spread across Washington, New York and Virginia from April 27 to April 30.

Their arrival will be marked by a private afternoon tea with Donald and Melania Trump, after which Charles and Camilla will be given a tour of the newly expanded White House Beehive and South Lawn.

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Donald Trump is expected to address dignitaries on the South Lawn to mark the royal couple’s arrival. Afterward, the garden will open for a party attended by members of Congress, key Trump cabinet members, military personnel, and students from the British International School of Washington.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will then exchange gifts with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, followed by a bilateral meeting at the White House. The Queen and Melania will also attend a cross-cultural event focused on artificial intelligence.

After Washington, the royal couple will travel to New York to visit the 9/11 Memorial, meet first responders and victims’ families, and attend several other events.

They will also visit Virginia and then Bermuda to explore national parks and later join the indigenous American community to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

The trip will conclude with a return to Washington, followed by a formal farewell and a wreath-laying ceremony honoring U.S.-UK military ties.